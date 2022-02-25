The end is in sight for the new Upsala playground, as a final push is being made on fundraising. The committee spearheading the project is looking at an installation date during the second half of June.
“The first two weeks of June would be used to clean up the site and get it ready, and the install would hopefully be started during the third week,” said Desiree Bengston, committee member. “We hope to reach our $200,000 fundraising goal by the end of the school year.”
Over the past three years, the committee has seen almost $183,000 raised. The biggest fundraiser to date was the 2021 basket raffle, which raised more than $16,000. There is another basketball raffle that will take place over Easter. Tickets will go home with parents at conferences on March 24 and 28. Sales will continue through April 21, with the drawing to be April 27.
Bengston had noticed how old the playground was and that some of the components no longer worked. In 2019, when her classroom included a student in a wheelchair, she spoke to the administration about the possibility of an all-inclusive playground.
“Initially, a teacher committee was formed. We decided we wanted input from the community, so we opened it to parents,” said Anna Wolbeck.
“It has been a long process of fundraising and we are so thankful for the continued support from our community,” said Kennedy Duclos. “Seeing and hearing the excitement of the kids as we get closer to building it makes all the fundraising (efforts) worth it.”
During a presentation at the Upsala School Board meeting, Wednesday, it was noted that since it has been three years since the initial bid, it will now cost a bit more.
“We’re trying to save as much as we can,” Bengston said. “One idea is to accept bids on the old playground and the winner has to remove it.”
One of the components of the project is that the community will help with the preparation and installation. Those opportunities will be scheduled later.
“I am so thankful for all the local support from businesses and the Upsala Lions. We could not have made this dream happen without all the support,” Bengston said.
The Lions International Foundation made a $75,000 matching grant to the new playground. That, along with cash donations, adds up to $86,000 from the Lions.
The design and installation of the playground is being handled by Flagship Recreation. The playground pieces are manufactured by Landscape Structures.
The new playground goes a step further than being simply handicapped-accessible; it will be an inclusive playground with elements accommodating wheelchairs.
“The design is a higher level of inclusion than you’ll see in a lot of designs,” said Stacy Strand of Flagship.
“We hope that all students of all abilities will be able to enjoy the playground together,” Bengston said.
“The playground project exemplifies the mission of Upsala Area Schools to serve every student, every day,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “The playground will provide inclusive learning activities through play-based learning. The committee has worked tirelessly in the planning and funding of this project that will serve Upsala students for many year to come.”
Donations to the Upsala playground can be sent to: Upsala Area Schools, Attn: Playground, 415 S. Main St., Upsala, MN 56384.
Upsala School Board briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Adopted the 2022-2023 school calendar;
• Adopted a resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions. “We do this every year,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson;
• Approved an activities director agreement with Dylan Zimmerman. Zimmerman is a 2014 Upsala graduate with a masters in athletic administration. His position will be combined with community recreation programs and other administrative duties;
• Approved donations to the new playground: $100 by St. Cloud Surgical Center, $100 by John Wiese Ford, $100 by Michaels Electrical Solutions, $200 by Nolan Burgardt and Sammuel Laliberte, $250 by Landmark Realty, $1,000 by Sytek and $1,000 by Paul and Kathy’s Supermarket;
• Accepted the resignation of para Stephanie Panek effective Feb. 17; and
• Approved the out-of-state professional development request for Curtis Robertson to attend the Robotics World Championships in Houston with representatives of the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference, where he will be giving a presentation. Travel expenses will be reimbursed by North Central Vocational Community College.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
