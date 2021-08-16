An Upsala man was taken to the hospital Saturday, after he was injured in an ATV crash.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement Monday, that its office received a report of an ATV accident with injuries at about 11:37 p.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred on First Avenue West in Upsala.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Burggraff, 58, Upsala, was driving an ATV through town when, for unspecified reasons, he fell off of the vehicle and sustained injuries to his head. He was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The Upsala First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene, according to the statement.
