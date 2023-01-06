Upcoming events at the Upsala Public Library include:
1,000 Books before Kindergarten, ongoing — This reading program will increase awareness of the importance of early literacy and encourage parents to embrace their roles as their child’s first teacher. Plus, there will be prizes. Sign up any time. No limit; register at the library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Upsala Library.
Take and Make Crafts, ongoing during library service hours — Explore arts and crafts from around the world, books, movies and your own imagination. Crafts will change weekly. Available each week while supplies last.
Best Reads of 2022, January during library hours — “Read for a Better World.” by sharing some of your favorite books read in 2022 and why. We will compile the list and have it available in February on a bookmark. All ages.
Poster Puzzle, January and February — Get a sticker for every item you checkout to help us complete our poster. Put the sticker(s) on the letter that matches your color. Guess the image for a treat.
Arctic Animals, January and February, during library open hours — Look for the polar bear and other arctic animals hiding around the library for a fun treat. While you are here, check out our great selection of books and movies about animals in the winter.
“Over and Under the Snow” Inside Story Stroll, January, during library open hours — Learn about the secret animal kingdom in the book, Over and Under the Snow by Lisa Messner, in this captivating, interactive story stroll inside the library. While you are here, check out the great selection of books and movies about animals in the winter.
Tech Time, Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Trouble understanding your laptop, iPad, Kindle, or other electronic device? Would you like to download books from the library website or use eBooks but aren’t sure how to? Tech help will be on the first Wednesday of the Month from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. or other dates/times by pre-arrangement.
Lego Hour Challenge, Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Inspire your creativity with our Lego challenges. The first challenge is an alphabet challenge, featuring a different letter each month, the second challenge will be announced at the session. For ages 5 to 12. Limit 16. Sponsored by the Friends of the Upsala Friends of the Library. Registration is required for each date.
Winter Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Join Miss Marisa and Greta for a fun filled storytime featuring books winter themed books. We will read stories, make a craft and enjoy a sweet treat. For ages 3 to 8. Limit 24. Registration required.
“Are you a Polar Bear?” Inside Story Stroll, February, during library open hours — Read and interact with the story, Are You a Polar Bear by Andrew Gabriel, inside the library. While you are here, check out some fun stories about arctic animals.
Clay Bead Keychain, Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Learn the basics of working with polymer clay— marbling, ball rolling, coiling and more. Use these techniques to make a number of colorful, patterned beads that you can turn into a keychain. For ages 13+. Limit 15.
Friendship Storytime, Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Join Miss Greta for a fun filled storytime. We will read stories, make a craft and enjoy a sweet treat. For ages 3 to 8. Limit 24. Registration required.
Call the library’s new phone number (320) 412-2048, for information.
