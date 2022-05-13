The top five honor graduates for 2022 at Upsala High School include:
Gracie George of Holdingford, is the daughter of Dennis George and Lisa Zabinski. During high school, she has participated in National Honor Society as president, varsity volleyball, Minnesota State High School (MSHS) Academic All State Award, concert band, pep band, Student Council, Girls State, drama, concert choir and the M & M Student Mentoring Program. She also teaches religious education at St. Mary’s Church, Upsala.
George will attend the Benedictine College in Kansas to obtain a degree in biology and then go on to pursue a doctorate in medicine. George has received the honor of Class of 2022 Valedictorian. She graduates with a 4.00 gpa.
Brooklyn Bense of Burtrum, is the daughter of Chris and Teri Bense. During high school, she has participated in varsity volleyball, girls softball and basketball, senior class treasurer, Knowledge Bowl, concert band, pep band, National Honor Society, M & M Student Mentoring Program, and Word of Life Church Children’s Sunday School teacher.
Bense has a 3.96 gpa and plans to attend Alexandria Community and Technical College for a degree in accounting and business management. Bense has received the honor of Class of 2022 Salutatorian.
Katerina Jensen of Burtrum is the daughter of Eric and Julie Jensen. During her high school career, she has been involved in varsity volleyball as captain, Prairie Conference All-Academic Award, MSHS Academic All State Award, National Honor Society, Student Council, and the M & M Student Mentoring Program.
Jensen has been admitted to the Benedictine College in Kansas for a degree in business. She has a 3.96 gpa.
Rachel Ainali of Albany is the daughter of Cristy Ampe and Jon Ainali. During her high school career, she has been involved in varsity volleyball as captain, Prairie Conference All-Academic Award, MSHS Academic All State Award, varsity basketball, National Honor Society vice president, Student Council vice president, M & M Student Mentoring Program, concert band, pep band, concert choir and Prom Committee.
She plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, majoring in social work and specializing in child protective services. She has a 3.92 gpa.
Christen Fouquette of Upsala, is the daughter of Kerry Osberg and Chad Fouquette. During her high school career, she has been involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council president, and is currently senior class president.
Fouquette is graduating with her associate of arts degree from Central Lakes College. She has a 3.88 gpa. She will be attending the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, majoring in forensic science with a minor in psychology.
Graduation ceremonies for Upsala will be held Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
