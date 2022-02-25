Upsala first-grade students recently packed a time capsule with mementos, questionnaires about themselves and various artifacts including their handprints and footprints. The capsule was meant to be sealed on 2-22-22, which was pushed back a day because of a storm day. It is intended to be opened on 3-3-33, which is during the students’ senior year. The students are (from left) first row: Lacie Winter, Owen Fuchs, Evan Swanson, Alexander Klasen and Brayden Kerfeld. Second row: Lexie Woods, Owen Robertson, Wesley Tschida, Zahara Floan, Alex Fuchs, Emma Bartkowicz, Ryker Bense, Thea Voller and Jasmyn Oldakowski. Back row: Hannah Hoffman, Conner Hoffman, Reese Schmidt, Levi Stuns, Kaelyn Vetsch, Mikaala Schmidt, Alex Knutson, EmmaJean Pfilpsen and Gabe Barthel.
First-grade students in Upsala gathered mementos and special treasures to fill a time capsule which they planned to seal on 2-22-2022. Although a storm day pushed back their plan by one day, it was the unique date with all the “twos” that spurred their teachers, Desiree Bengston and Haileigh Sales, to do the special project.
“We saw it first on Facebook, and then a para and the superintendent mentioned it,” they said.
The time capsule, contained in a sealed container which is now being stored in the school, is designated to be opened on 3-3-2033, which will be during the students’ senior year.
Each student was given a gallon Ziploc bag to fill with toys, their favorite candy wrapper or other mementos of their lives. Each one made a handprint and a footprint to include. They all wrote about themselves and memorable events that have happened. Parents were invited to write letters to their children. Also included in the capsule was a group photo, a newspaper and other artifacts.
“It was a fun experience. It was interesting to hear the student responses to the different questions in their packets,” Bengston said.
The students were asked what they thought life will be like in 10 or 15 years.
“I don’t think some of them fully understood the concept of a time capsule, but they will over time,” she said.
“It was a very cool experience and something these kids will be able to relive during their senior year,” Sales said.
“I hope they will be able to reflect on their first-grade year with happy memories,” Bengston said.
