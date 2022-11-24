Upsala art instructor Kara Poissant provided a lively presentation of proposed opportunities for her students at the recent Upsala School Board meeting, Nov. 16. She described current programming and outlined future activities and events.
“Our Upsala art club is called ‘Cardinal Creatives’. It has 42 members in grades seven through 12,” she said.
The club was formed two years ago as an online club. Poissant reported that 24 students attended consistently. During the current school year, there are 42 members.
“That’s amazing in a school our size,” she said.
Since ninth-grade students do not have art in their schedules, the club “is a great opportunity for them to come and be creative.”
She told the Board her goal is that the art program participate in the National Art Honor Society (NAHS) for high school students.
According to the group’s website, “For more than 40 years, the National Art Honor Society programs have provided national recognition and opportunities for students who exhibit outstanding scholarship in the visual arts, and for their teachers.” The benefits of membership include “peer recognition, leadership growth opportunities, college and career preparation, recognition of your art program, and so much more.”
The membership fee for NAHS is $100. Student dues are $5 per year.
Poissant also informed the Board of a proposed art trip to Europe in spring 2025, to Ireland and Scotland.
“The theme will be ‘Inspired by the World around Us’,” she said. “Two years ago, 24 students and 10 adults went on our trip to Europe.”
There will be informational meeting regarding the trip Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard a report by Supt. Vern Capelle that all storm-damaged panels in the greenhouse have now been replaced, but during the process, the electrical and gas lines were cut. Those repairs are not done yet;
• Learned that the new water softeners have arrived and been installed. “We hope for reduced corrosion in the boilers,” Capelle said;
• Listened to a report on the lighting in the shop, which is being refitted for LED. As the old ballasts go out, they are replaced with hard-wired LED fixtures. “When they are all done, we can do LED replacement in-house, which we haven’t been able to do,” Capelle said;
• Found out that there is a fairly new national group of school board associations which the Minnesota School Boards Association belongs to, the Consortium of State School Board Associations (COSSBA). There are 22 founding state board groups and one more state which has joined since late 2021;
• Approved a $500 donation from Leighton Enterprises, Inc. for Best Home Field Advantage for football, and $1,600 from the Upsala Lions for a new popcorn machine for concessions;
• Approved a request from Supt. Capelle to attend the National Conference on Education in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 15 - 20, 2023, per the superintendent’s agreement and District Policy 412;
• Adopted the resolution to canvass the return of votes cast during the School District General Election, and then certified those results. Mike Klasen received 435, Dan Klein 399, Dean Wayne Peterson 584, Trevor Soltis 394, James Warga 584 and write-in 17. The top three vote-getters won a board seat. “There were about 300 votes less than in 2020,” Capelle said; and
• Approved a wage increase for Head Custodian Don Ehrenberg, effective Nov. 7.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
