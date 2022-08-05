The Upsala School District is researching the possibility of consolidating bus routes from the current six down to five. The main factor in this consideration is the lack of bus drivers. It’s a situation that has plagued many districts over the past several years.
“The shortage of drivers is a serious problem,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “We hope to find a couple drivers to share a route.”
Four out of the six Upsala bus drivers are retired people who want to take time off to travel and visit family.
The district has suggested that one possible solution to help take the pressure off would be to find drivers to share a route. As long as the drivers coordinate their schedules to make sure the route is always covered, it could work.
“The challenge is finding the drivers,” Capelle said. “We are still looking for full-time drivers.”
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, July 27, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard a report from Supt. Vern Capelle on the boiler issues. During a recent cleaning of the boilers, a lot of debris and some rust was found. A boiler inspector has been called in to take a closer look. “After four years of better water conditioning, maybe some of the accumulated debris is coming off,” suggested Capelle;
• Listened to a facilities maintenance plan report on possibly changing the boilers from steam to hot water. If needed, the district can do a bond project through long-term facilities maintenance without holding an election;
• Received an update on football coaching staff. Capelle called the new Swanville superintendent with a request that a new football coach be added. That request went to the Swanville School Board, where it was tabled until after practice starts and the number of players can be considered;
• Heard a report from Board Member Trevor Soltis that a 70-foot well has been dug behind the third-base dugout on the softball field. Gallons per minute are good. There are enough donations now for a new scoreboard and that should be coming soon;
• Approved the bid from Kemps for milk and dairy products for the 2022-2023 school year, following a taste test of the products from the two bidders. The school year will be started with the usual cartons, but will switch to bags with a dispenser and plastic cups in about mid-October;
• Approved donations of $1,500 from Upsala Motors for the playground and $2,500 from Upsala Lions Club for Kindergarten Readiness;
• Approved the resignation of preschool paraprofessional Katie Cichon, effective July 11;
• Approved the PSEO agreement with Central Lakes College for the coming year;
• Approved the school board resolution adopting the district’s FY 2024 long-term facilities maintenance 10-year plan;
• Adopted the annual resolution declaring Supt. Capelle the identified official with authority for the MDE Education Identity and Access Management System;
• Approved activity fees for the coming year with no changes: grades 7-8, $25, grades 9-12, $45 with a family cap of $150;
• Approved lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year with milk .35, EC-sixth grade $2.60, grades 7-12 $2.75, adult $4.50, and breakfast for EC-12 grade free;
• Approved the Title federal grand awards: Title I - $43,758.77, Title II - $8,096.29, Title IV - $10,000;
• Approved the at-will employees’ compensation and benefits package for school years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024;
• Approved the quote for IEA asbestos inspection (three-year) for $1,900. “They keep telling us there is none detected. There is still some encapsulated under older part of the school,” Capelle said;
• Approved revisions to the 2022-2023 school years. Following feedback from the recent calendar approval, dates have been adjusted so the student year ends before Memorial Day;
• Approved a teaching contract with Kaye Nienaber as grades 3-4 teacher for the coming year;
• Approved a teaching contract with Samantha Van Wienen as high school special ed teacher for the coming year;
• Approved a contract with Makayla Brenner as paraprofessional for the coming year;
• Approved a contract with Jessica Johnson as long-term Spanish substitute teacher for the coming year;
• Authorized the administration to advertise for quotes for the following projects: construction of a concrete approach on the north side of the parking lot, clearing and excavation of the additional activities area, and removal of the hockey boards from the playground; and
• Approved a $20,623.25 quote from Budget Blinds for completion of the window coverings replacement project. The project was done in three phases. This quote is for phases two and three.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
