Disc golfers in Morrison County will soon have an improved and expanded course on which to test their skills.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request Tuesday, to move forward with the master plan improvement to expand the Belle Prairie disc golf course to 12 baskets. The upgrades will include pouring concrete for the tee pads and installing improved baskets, additional trash cans and improved signage.
The project is estimated to cost $10,000.
Robin Pohlman, a disc golfer from Little Falls, said upgrading the tee pads to concrete from the current sand and gravel mixture will provide better safety for players.
“This year they haven’t gotten rutted as much because of the rain, but any time that those get a little bit dug up or rutted, they don’t fill in very well,” he told the Board. “Then it becomes — for older people like myself — then it becomes a little bit dangerous, because I don’t need to roll an ankle or something like that out there.”
He said the concrete pads along with the additional three holes — expanding from nine to 12 — would also make the course more appealing. Pohlman said he plays in a league in Brainerd and has heard from other disc golfers that they would come down to play Belle Prairie more if there were better tee pads and baskets.
Morrison County Engineer Steve Backowski said, after discussion with Pohlman and fellow disc golfer Al Windsperger, that going to 12 good holes would be the best option for the course. That is, opposed to expanding to 15 or 18.
“With the area that’s there, we’re somewhat limited to what we can do and the work that it would take to get it playable,” Pohlman said. “So, being a little bit limited in that area, a 12-hole course, there’s nothing wrong with a 12-hole. In the future there may be room to expand it up to 15, but I think to have a good, solid 12 is a good start.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked if 12 holes was much more appealing to players than nine. Pohlman said it is. He also said the new layout will be more conducive to playing multiple rounds. At present, the final hole, nine, ends a long way from the first tee pad. The new configuration will put the Hole 12 basket near the first tee pad.
“By going through everything that we’re talking about this morning, does it take our course at Belle Prairie more from a beginner’s course to a moderate course?” Jelinski asked.
Pohlman said, with the new layout, there will also be some added length and difficulty to some holes. He said the course at Le Bourget Park is more of a beginner to intermediate course, but Belle Prairie is more challenging even as it is. The improvements will bump that up a bit.
“Beginners will still be able to play it, but there’s going to be more challenge there,” Pohlman said.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if it would make more sense to just go ahead and expand the course to 15 holes now, if that was a possibility in the future. Pohlman said that could be explored, but there are some concerns with expanding too much because of the native prairie grass area to the east of the course.
Ultimately, he said it’s something they want to explore, but installing three more holes might be difficult in the space available without either causing safety issues with holes being too close together or disturbing the prairie.
“It’s kind of a balancing act,” Backowski said. “We’re trying to preserve some of the natural and native areas. In that area is some of the pristine area as far as the natives go. There are some rare species of plants in that area from previous work that the DNR has done. It’s an area of the park that has never been killed off and re-seeded.”
The Board decided to approve the request as presented, as well as to order additional baskets to allow for future expansion.
“That will come through the park and trail budget,” Backowski said. “I anticipate that we will use our own forces for quite a bit of the labor work.”
