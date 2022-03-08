A Motley man has been charged with two counts of murder by the Morrison County Attorney’s Office after he allegedly killed his girlfriend at their home, last week.
Harold Arvid Wassather, 60, Motley, was taken into custody Sunday, March 6, without incident in connection to the death of Christine Nygard, 66, Motley.
Wassather had his first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated, and one count of third-degree murder, perpetrating an eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind.
He is being held in the Morrison County Jail on $1 million bond with no conditions and $500,000 with conditions.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, it was alerted to the incident at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, March 6. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Motley Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
According to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 transfer from an individual in Minneapolis stating that he received a phone call from his friend, Wassather, “who indicated that he killed his girlfriend.” The Sheriff’s Office and Motley Police Department responded to the trailer home at 689 U.S. Highway 10 S., in Motley, where Wassather and Nygard resided together.
Once at the scene, an officer with the Motley Police Department announced over his squad car’s PA system that Wassather should come out of his residence with his hands up. According to the criminal complaint, he walked out of his residence with his hands in the air. He was described by law enforcement as “emotional and crying.”
He allegedly told law enforcement that his girlfriend was dead, and that he killed her.
“The subject was detained while authorities searched the residence,” according to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office. “While searching the residence, law enforcement authorities discovered a deceased female inside.”
The report states that her body was found laying in a bed in a bedroom of the home. She was covered with a bed sheet up to her neck, and her face was allegedly covered in dark bruises, “indicating possible head trauma.” Deputies decided to secure the residence and contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for assistance with the investigation.
The deceased woman was transported to the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka for an autopsy and later was confirmed to be Christine Nygard.
Wassather was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he was read the Miranda warning. He agreed to give a statement to a sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office and a special agent from the BCA. He told them he had moved in with Nygard in December 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Wassather began to cry and stated that he did not mean to kill Nygard. He told law enforcement that he “beat up” Nygard after she accused him of talking to other women.
Wassather allegedly said the assault started in the kitchen, and that he dragged her around the house while continuing to assault her. Wassather told law enforcement that he was banging Nygard’s head into the floor and cabinets, and that he was punching, slapping and kicking her in the couple’s bathroom, according to the complaint.
Wassather said Nygard “lost consciousness in the bathroom, when he was banging her head” on the cabinets, according to the complaint. At one point she allegedly regained consciousness and he tried to give her some milk to drink. He told law enforcement that she drank some milk, but then lost consciousness again.
The report states that Wassather told officers that Nygard stopped breathing while she was still in the bathroom. He then allegedly brought her to the bedroom and placed her on the bed. Wassather told law enforcement that he “didn’t want her to die,” but he also admitted under questioning that “he did not call 911 or ask anyone for help,” according to the complaint.
Wassather said he called his friend “a day or two after the assault, so his friend could gather some of his stuff so he could turn himself in,” according to the report. He allegedly told law enforcement that the assault happened on “Thursday or Friday,” which would have been March 3 or March 4 — two or three days before law enforcement was notified.
He added that the incident could have happened on Wednesday or Thursday, because he “kind of lost track of time,” the report states.
He allegedly admitted to having prior physical domestic assaults with Nygard, but said they were never reported to law enforcement.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday, that the cause of death was “blunt head and chest trauma and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Though formal charges have been made by the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Because the investigation is ongoing, no further comments will be made.
Authorities reminded residents that they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family for this senseless act of violence, and to the First Responders that investigated and processed the scene,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “The victim tragically lost her life to domestic violence, which could have been prevented.”
If convicted, Wassather faces imprisonment of not more than 40 years for the second-degree murder charge and imprisonment of not more than 25 years for the third-degree murder charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.