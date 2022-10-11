The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced, Wednesday, it had located the vehicle, along with a person of interest, it believed was involved in an incident for which it had previously asked for the public’s help.
Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who was allegedly seen shooting at a stop sign south of Little Falls, Monday.
“The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance in this matter,” said Wednesday’s update.
According to a written statement, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received reports that a man was shooting at a stop sign located at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, approximately two miles south of Little Falls in Little Falls Township.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that a male party — described as a white male in his mid-40s, about 5’10” to 6’ tall and wearing black sunglasses — was witnessed standing in front of his vehicle shooting a black pistol at the stop sign. He then was said to have gotten into a black, four-door SUV and started traveling west, toward Highway 10.
“According to the witness, there was dust on the back of the window, and it appeared there were three digits written in the dust, possibly ‘172,’” read the statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
