North Dakota Highway Patrol

A Little Falls woman was killed, Monday, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in eastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) reported that Stephanie Jeane Cluever, 26, Little Falls, sustained “fatal injuries.” She was a passenger in a car driven by Julio Lazaro Huertas, 21, Waite Park, which collided with a semi truck and trailer, about five miles southeast of Thompson, North Dakota.

