A Little Falls man was killed, Thursday, in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol released the name of the individual who died in the crash at about noon, Friday. According to the report. Luke Andrew Jacobs, 22, Little Falls, was a passenger in a vehicle which was rear-ended and died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, Albert Anthony Hemmesch, 35, Fort Ripley, sustained life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the State Patrol. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
According to the report, the State Patrol was alerted to a crash with injuries at 6:35 a.m. Thursday. It occurred on Highway 23, near the intersection with 246th Avenue in Stearns County’s Munson Township, about five miles west of Richmond.
The State Patrol stated that Hemmesch and Jacobs were northbound on Highway 23 in a 1986 Oldsmobile sedan. At the same time, Brian Raymond Johnson, 68, New London, was also headed north on Highway 23 in a 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
For unspecified reasons, the Silverado rear-ended the Oldsmobile, according to the State Patrol.
Johnson was also hurt in the crash, with his injuries described as “non-life threatening” by the State Patrol. He was transported to the Paynesville Hospital.
Neither occupant of the Oldsmobile was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report. Johnson was wearing his, and the airbag deployed in his pickup. Alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paynesville Police Department, Centra Care Ambulance, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and North Aircare.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
