Fatality location

The pin drop shows the approximate location of a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Little Falls man and seriously injured a Fort Ripley man, Thursday.

 Google Maps

A Little Falls man was killed, Thursday, in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol released the name of the individual who died in the crash at about noon, Friday. According to the report. Luke Andrew Jacobs, 22, Little Falls, was a passenger in a vehicle which was rear-ended and died as a result of his injuries.

