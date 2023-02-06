The Animal Humane Society (AHS) reported, Friday, that it was recently called upon to rescue 56 animals from unsanitary conditions in Morrison County.

According to the Animal Humane Society, the 56 dogs, cats and other domestic animals were “living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment.” Sarah Bhimani, strategic communications manager for AHS, told the Morrison County Record that the rescue included 20 dogs, 32 cats, two rats and two geckos. They were reported to range in age from 1 month to 12 years old.

