The Animal Humane Society (AHS) reported, Friday, that it was recently called upon to rescue 56 animals from unsanitary conditions in Morrison County.
According to the Animal Humane Society, the 56 dogs, cats and other domestic animals were “living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment.” Sarah Bhimani, strategic communications manager for AHS, told the Morrison County Record that the rescue included 20 dogs, 32 cats, two rats and two geckos. They were reported to range in age from 1 month to 12 years old.
“Constant exposure to filth had left some with severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions,” read the statement on the AHS website. “Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted and overwhelmed.”
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, his office along with members of the AHS executed a search warrant at a single-dwelling residence, located at 34499 Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley.
Weeks prior, Larsen said the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at the residence. A deputy “discovered and noted” multiple animals living inside of the residence, in an “unhealthy environment.
“The Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Animal Humane Society for their assistance in this case and a search warrant was later drafted by the Sheriff’s Office,” Larsen said. “Many animals were located living in unsanitary conditions.”
Larsen said the case is in an early investigation status. Once the facts and circumstances are collected and completed, the case will be forwarded to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.
“The County Attorney’s Office will then determine whether charges will be filed,” Larsen said.
The AHS said that in coming days and weeks, the animals will need the “vaccines, surgeries and behavioral care required to prepare them for their second chance.”
Bhimani said once they are cleared by AHS vets and behavior experts, they will be available for adoption.
“While a case this large requires significant space, time and resources, AHS is able to serve as a leader in our animal welfare community and meet the needs of every animal thanks to the support of our animal-loving community,” read the AHS website.
