Join Jay Grammond Thursday, Feb., 2, from 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Healy High School media center to learn more about the history of Minnesota’s barns and barn quilts.

Presented by Jay Grammond via zoom, there is the option to “attend” from anywhere, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. However, those who prefer to gather with others for conversation, snacks and watch the presentation together, can meet at 6:15 p.m. in the media center.

