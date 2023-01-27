Join Jay Grammond Thursday, Feb., 2, from 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Healy High School media center to learn more about the history of Minnesota’s barns and barn quilts.
Presented by Jay Grammond via zoom, there is the option to “attend” from anywhere, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. However, those who prefer to gather with others for conversation, snacks and watch the presentation together, can meet at 6:15 p.m. in the media center.
Minnesota is filled with countless numbers of barns, most from a bygone era. Professional photographer and amateur historian, Grammond has traveled the state capturing images of barns of all shapes, sizes and conditions. There is just something about a barn. There are some areas of the state where the barns are adorned with something called a “barn quilt.” Barn quilts are pieces of art on the side of a barn, shed or house that usually tell some sort of story. These places are all visible from the roadways, so once people know about them, they can go check them out.
Pierz Community Education is hosting a event to cross-country ski or snowshoe at the Pierz Park Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. It is free, hot chocolate available. Those who would like to rent skis from school, can call ahead of time to reserve a pair for $5.
The city has the trails groomed all winter, use them any time and meet others who enjoy cross country skiing.
The Jan. 29 cross-country ski event was canceled due to the weather forecast.
