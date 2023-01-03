Two Mille Lacs County teenagers were injured, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, when they were involved in a rollover crash in northwest Morrison County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old juvenile female driver from Onamia and her passenger, Aden Joseph Novack, 19, Milaca, both sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.
The State Patrol was alerted to an accident with injuries at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The crash occurred in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 10, near the intersection with Azure Road in Cushing Township.
The report states that the juvenile female was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound when, for undisclosed reasons, the vehicle left the roadway. It then rolled, causing injuries to both occupants. The road conditions in the location of the crash were listed as “snow/ice” on the official report.
Both the driver and Novack were described as having non-life threatening injuries, the nature of which were not divulged. Both were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls as a result.
Neither of the vehicle occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to the State Patrol. The airbag did not deploy in the vehicle, and alcohol was not a factor.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
