Two Mille Lacs County teenagers were injured, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, when they were involved in a rollover crash in northwest Morrison County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old juvenile female driver from Onamia and her passenger, Aden Joseph Novack, 19, Milaca, both sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

