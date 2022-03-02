Two men were arrested, Tuesday, after a vehicle pursuit that covered 30 miles of Highway 10 in Morrison County.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, it became involved in the chase that stretched from Royalton to Cushing at about 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The St. Cloud Police Department was initially involved in the northbound pursuit of a white Chrysler Concord on Highway 10. When the chase reached Royalton, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase, which eventually ended near County Road 16 on the north end of Cushing.
“Along the way, several officers attempted to deploy stop sticks on the vehicle, but were unsuccessful,” read the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Eventually, the vehicle attempted to turn into the oncoming lane of traffic; traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.”
When that happened, deputies were able to execute a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) maneuver. Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was Tyrone Cloud, 36, Minneapolis, and the passenger was Travis Martin, 37, Ponemah. Cloud was taken into custody for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, while Martin had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Both are being held in Morrison County Jail.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Motley Police Department, Little Falls Police Department, Pierz Police Department and the St. Cloud Police Department.
