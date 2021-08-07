Two Pierz residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Little Falls, Saturday morning.
According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Margaret Caroline Schmitz, 85, Pierz, and Loren Michael Schmitz, 46, Pierz, both died as a result of injuries sustained when their vehicle was T-boned by a northbound vehicle on Highway 10. All four occupants of the other vehicle were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol states Luke Dean Ahrens, 37, Webster City, Iowa, was driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator northbound on U.S. Highway 10 at about 10:49 a.m. Saturday morning. Margaret Schmitz drove a 2015 Buick Encore eastbound from the median at 113th Street — toward Camping World of Little Falls and Brandl Motors. While crossing the northbound lane of Highway 10, Schmitz’s Buick was hit on the passenger side with the front of the Lincoln, driven by Ahrens.
The Highway Patrol reports that the roads were wet and that northbound traffic had the right-of-way in the area where the accident occurred.
Ahrens, along with Lea Jean Ahrens, 38, Webster City, Iowa, and two juvenile passengers — age 11 and age 9 — were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There was no alcohol involved in the crash, according to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, and all six people involved were wearing their seatbelts. The airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene, according to the online report.
One person injured in Royalton accident
A Royalton woman was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries, Friday, after a two vehicle crash in Royalton.
According to the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, Tracy Ann Anshus, 57, Royalton, was eastbound on Centre Street in Royalton at about 10:19 a.m. Friday. She struck a 2012 Volvo semi tractor trailer driven by Robert Andrew Doroff, 78, Little Falls, which was southbound on U.S. Highway 10.
Anshus was transported to the hospital for minor injuries via Mayo Clinic Ambulance. Doroff was not injured in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the Highway Patrol.
