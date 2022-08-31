Minnesota State Patrol sig

A Mitchell, South Dakota, man was seriously injured, Tuesday, when he was involved in an accident north of Swanville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jonathon Frederick Doble, 37, Mitchell, South Dakota, received “life threatening” injuries as a result of the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 28. Robert Michael Jandl, 69, Crosby, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

