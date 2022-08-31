A Mitchell, South Dakota, man was seriously injured, Tuesday, when he was involved in an accident north of Swanville.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jonathon Frederick Doble, 37, Mitchell, South Dakota, received “life threatening” injuries as a result of the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 28. Robert Michael Jandl, 69, Crosby, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The State Patrol reported that, at about 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, it received a report of a two-vehicle crash in Culdrum Township, about five miles north of Swanville. When they arrived, they learned Doble was driving a 2016 BMW X5 westbound on Highway 27, just east of the intersection with Highway 28. At the same time, a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Jandl was heading east on Highway 27.
“The Dodge Ram crossed over the center line and collided with the BMW,” reported the State Patrol.
Doble was transported to St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital with serious injuries. The nature of those injuries was not disclosed. Jandl was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, the airbags deployed in both vehicles and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Life Link, Mayo Ambulance and Swanville First Responders.
