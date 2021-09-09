Two Pierz men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Morrison County, Wednesday night.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, it received word of a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor near the intersection of 153rd Street and 305th Avenue, about four miles east of Pierz in Granite Township,
A written statement from the Sheriff’s Office reports that Jordon Przybilla, 31, Pierz, was traveling west on 153rd Street in an International tractor. At the same time, Jason Boser, 40, Pierz, was also heading west in a GMC pickup truck.
“Boser crested a small hill in the road and collided into the back of the tractor,” read the report.
Both men were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Boser was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Przybilla by private vehicle.
The Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
