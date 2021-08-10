Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision on U.S. Highway 10 north of Lincoln, Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Anne Portilla Watkins, 37, Golden Valley, and Jessica Ann French, 40, Browerville, both sustained non-life threatening injuries when their vehicles collided at the intersection of 330th Street and Highway 10 in Scandia Valley Township.
The report states that, at about 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, French was attempting to cross Highway 10 on 330th Street to turn south in a 2009 Toyota Camry. While going through the northbound lane, her vehicle collided with the 2020 Tesla Model Y being driven by Watkins on the highway.
Both drivers were taken to the Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples with minor injuries.
According to the highway patrol, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not believed to be a factor. The airbags deployed in both vehicles as a result of the crash.
It was the second crash in the area in as many days, and the fourth involving a vehicle trying to cross Highway 10 since Friday.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Bertha woman suffers minor injuries in crash near Motley
A Bertha woman sustained non-life threatening injuries when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash just south of Motley, Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Peggy Ann Becker, 62, Bertha, was northbound on U.S. Highway 10 in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax at about 6:29 a.m. Monday. As she approached the intersection with Azalea Road, about two miles south of Motley, a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Troy Jason Peterson, 50, Laurel Hill, Florida, was traveling westbound. Becker’s Trax broadsided the pickup as it used Azalea Road to cross the northbound lane of Highway 10.
Becker was transported to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol. Peterson was not injured.
The report from the state patrol indicated that fog and speeds too fast for the weather conditions factored into the collision. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident. The airbags deployed in Becker’s vehicle, but not in the pickup.
