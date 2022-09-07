Morrison County Sheriff sig

Two men were injured, Friday, when an alleged drunk driver crashed into two parked vehicles, in Swanville.

Duane Hoffman, 52, Bloomington, and Anthony Notermann, 52, Swanville, were treated for injuries as a result of the wreck. Hoffman was later taken into custody and charged with two gross misdemeanors — including DWI — and a misdemeanor.

