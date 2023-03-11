A Wisconsin man was injured, Friday, when his vehicle rolled after striking a deer northwest of Randall.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jonathan David Scott, 23, Hollandale, Wisconsin, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
At about 6:35 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol received a report of a rollover accident in Cushing Township. The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 60th Avenue, about two miles northwest or Randall.
The report states that Scott was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit when he struck a deer in the roadway. The collision caused his vehicle to roll.
Scott was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with what the State Patrol described as “minor injuries.” He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident, and his airbag did not deploy. Alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.
That crash occurred two hours after a Fort Ripley man was injured in a Crow Wing County collision.
According to the State Patrol, Jordan Jesse Jarmuzek, 25, Fort Ripley, suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the two-vehicle incident.
At 4:35 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol learned of an accident with injuries in Crow Wing County’s Crow Wing Township. The collision occurred in the intersection of State Highway 371 and 50th Avenue, about nine miles north of Fort Ripley.
According to the report, Tate Joseph Sherman, 28, Becker, was driving a 2018 Lexus RX northbound on Highway 371. Jarmuzek, driving a 2014 Infiniti Q70, was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 371. Jarmuzek’s vehicle was T-boned by the Lexus.
Jarmuzek was transported to Essentia Health Hospital in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries. Sherman was not harmed.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident, according to the State Patrol. The airbags deployed in both vehicles, and alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd Fire Department and North Ambulance.
