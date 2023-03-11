Highway 10 crash

A Wisconsin man sustained minor injuries, Friday, when he struck a deer near the location signified by the pin drop, northwest of Randall.

 Graphic from Google Maps

A Wisconsin man was injured, Friday, when his vehicle rolled after striking a deer northwest of Randall.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jonathan David Scott, 23, Hollandale, Wisconsin, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

Load comments