Morrison County Public Health reported cases of COVID-19 are rising among young people.
During a report to the County Board Tuesday, Public Health Director Brad Vold said 32 of the county’s 152 active cases — there were 154 active, as of Thursday — were in school-aged children.
“We’ve started our meetings with the schools again to talk about COVID and to support them and give them information,” Vold said, Tuesday. “Our first meeting of the school year is this afternoon. We want to help and support them and try to maintain some stability for them.”
That is a microcosm of an overall growth trend that has been seen in the county over the last couple of weeks. Morrison County reported 98 new cases between Sept. 17 - 23, one week after reporting 89 between Sept. 10 - 16. In all, 4,755 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported a test positivity rate for Morrison County of 9.56% last week, a substantial increase from 6.28% the previous week.
Of Morrison County’s 154 active cases, 73 were found in residents with a Little Falls ZIP code, as of Thursday. Another 30 lived in Pierz and 16 were from Royalton, accounting for 119 of the total.
Along with that, there have been 275 hospitalizations and 63 deaths. Two people were admitted to the hospital last week, and Vold said Tuesday there were five or six total who were currently hospitalized, half of whom were in intensive care.
“Out of all the (recent) hospitalizations — I don’t know the exact number, but I know it was well into 20 or so — only one of those has been vaccinated,” Vold said. “We’re not seeing those who are vaccinated in the hospital very often.”
Morrison County continues to lag behind the remainder of the state in that area, as well.
A total of 13,831 Morrison County adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, as of Tuesday — 89 more than the previous week. The overall vaccination rate of 51.1% of adults over 16 is 81st out of 87 counties within the state.
Vold said the vaccination rate locally for residents 65 and older is 82%, age 16 - 64 is 51% and 12 and over is 49%. The vaccination rate in Minnesota as whole was 76.2%, as of Tuesday.
“We’ve heard about the vaccine mandates, and that has not come through yet,” Vold said. “The federal executive order has not really come through in terms of what that might mean in terms of our community. I know that is still out there and people are wondering about that. We have no new information on whether or not that vaccine mandate — what it will look like.”
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) listed Pierz Villa and St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls as long-term care facilities with known infections, as of Thursday.
They are among a group that has been growing statewide in recent weeks.
MDH reported 15,342 new cases between Sept. 17 - 23, an average of 2,192 per day. That brings the number of infections statewide to 694,320 since the start of the pandemic.
The state also surpassed a grim milestone during the past week, eclipsing 8,000 deaths. Seventy-nine new deaths were reported last week, bringing the total number of Minnesotans dead from COVID-19 to 8,049.
The CDC reported similar trends taking place throughout the country. As a nation, only two states — California and Hawaii — aren’t experiencing high community spread. There were 937,526 new infections and 4,462 deaths nationwide between Sept. 16 - 22.
In total, 677,086 Americans have died from COVID-19.
“It’s continuing to grow,” Vold said. “For those that are really good at stats, it sounds like this could continue at least through the end of October, but we’ll see.”
