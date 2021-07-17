A Buckman business will likely be closed for at least two or three months after a fire broke out inside, July 8.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor, located on the south side of Buckman at 9692 Highway 25, at about 10:13 a.m., July 8.
When deputies arrived on scene, there was smoke coming out of the north and west sides of the building, according to a written statement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Six days later, smoke damage was visible from the outside, above the main entrance to the convenience store on the south side of the building. The doors were blocked off with police tape, and a trash can was placed in front of the doorway.
The southeast side of the building is home to Reflections Salon. The door to it, too, was blocked off with police tape. A sign on the door reads: “Due to the recent fire, we will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your business! Thanks, The Team @ Reflections Salon.”
The building is home to a convenience store, liquor store, a deli and the hair salon.
A person familiar with the situation said the fire broke out in a storage room, and there was heavy smoke damage throughout much of the building. Crews were on hand this week beginning the task of gutting the building to get it prepared for re-building.
According to a Morrison County Record source, owner Jay Shah intends to re-open the business after it is rebuilt. He hopes to have it back open within two or three months.
That may be a tall task, however. A May 20 report from Consumer Reports stated that supplies for large appliances “could remain low through the end of the year.” Several factors — some related to COVID-19, some not — have played a role in a major backlog in the supply chain.
Whether it’s within a couple months or not, however, the plans are for Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor to open again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.