Tractors and large field equipment are often involved in farm accidents, injuries, and deaths.
They are a necessary part of farm work but exercising caution when using them is crucial in preventing accidents. Spring, summer and fall are busy times on the farm, and seeing equipment out on the road is common. Whether you’re operating the equipment or sharing the road with it, safety is paramount.
Before operating farm equipment, understand how to do so safely. Read the operations manual and pay attention to any safety or warning decals on the equipment. Before operation, inspect the equipment for any safety hazards. During inspection, also identify all safety hazards including moving parts, pinch points, crush points, pull-in areas, and free-wheeling areas. Be sure anyone who is going to be using the equipment is aware of these areas as well.
While using the equipment, keep bystanders — especially children — away from the equipment operation area. Before approaching equipment for an inspection or repair, shut it down, turn off the engine, remove the key and wait for all moving parts to stop. This is the only time you should be removing any safety devices, such as shields from the equipment. When any work you were doing is completed, safety devices should be put back on.
An important part of equipment safety is responsible use of public roadways. Use lights and flashers to ensure visibility and have a slow-moving emblem on your tractor and equipment. It is Minnesota law for all vehicles travelling under 30 miles per hour on public roadways. You may also consider using a follow vehicle when moving large pieces of equipment, especially at night. Proper safety precautions on the roads keep not only you, but the other people using the road, safe.
Farm equipment is a dangerous part of farming, but following safety guidelines, keeping others away from the operation area, and using public roads in a safe manner will keep us all out of harm’s way.
Emily Krekelberg is an Extension educator for farm, safety and health.
