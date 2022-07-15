Traffic fatalities in Minnesota were the highest they had been in more than a decade last year.
That number has leveled off some, but there are still concerns both throughout the state and in Morrison County. The Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Safe Roads Coalition is working to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on local roadways.
TZD is a grant-funded program focused on outreach and education around traffic safety. Health and Human Services (HHS) Supervisor Sarah Pratt said it engages in the “five E’s,” which are “enforcement, education, engineering, EMS and everyone else.” Traffic data provided by the Minnesota State Patrol and local law enforcement drives the coalition’s work.
“For a while, you can see that the trend-line was going in the direction that we want it to go,” Pratt said, pointing to chart showing statewide fatalities since 2003. “During the pandemic, we saw quite an increase, especially around 2020.”
Between March 2020 - June 2021, there were 286 total crashes in Morrison County, according to TZD data. Seventy-eight of those crashes resulted in injuries, 13 of which were serious, and there were six fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths.
In the time period of July 2021 - June 2022, there were 279 crashes in Morrison County; 101 of them causing injuries. TZD counted six of them as resulting in serious injuries, and there were eight fatal crashes that contributed to nine deaths.
Preliminary statewide data released in April showed there were 488 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021. That is a 26.4% increase over the 394 during the previous 12 months — a number that was up from earlier years on its own. Pratt said that was the largest one-year increase since 1943 to 1944.
Along with that, unbelted fatalities were up 4% and motorcycle fatalities increased by 5% during that same time period. Pedestrian deaths also were the highest they had been since 2016.
Those numbers are better, so far, in 2022. Year-to-date fatalities are down to 157 from 192 at the same time in 2021. Those included 119 motor vehicles, 19 motorcycles, 19 pedestrians and zero bicyclists, compared to 142, 26, 23 and three, respectively, one year earlier. There also have been three ATV fatalities in 2022, which is a new statistic that TZD just began collecting this year.
“Some of the reasons for that, speed was a huge contributing factor,” Pratt said. “We saw speed increase over the pandemic. We don’t know why. Maybe people thought, ‘Less people on the roads. I can kick ‘er down.’ I don’t know, but we saw that as a contributing factor.”
Other reasons, she said, included that perhaps there was a perception there would be less law enforcement on the road, thereby decreasing the odds of getting a citation. She said other bad habits such as decreased following distance seemed to go up during the pandemic, as well.
It also could have just come down to people having a higher risk acceptance.
“They just were bored, they were isolated and they were just out driving around,” Pratt said.
Messaging was also down statewide, as it was focused mainly on COVID-19. And law enforcement in some areas — particularly the Twin Cities — had to reallocate officers to deal with civil unrest during summer 2020.
One other new data point TZD’s Safe Roads Coalition has recently started to track locally is distracted driving. Between July 2021 - June 2022, four crashes were caused by manually operating an electronic device, five were caused by both something else in the vehicle — such as the radio — and something outside of the vehicle and four were caused by passengers.
“That is very hard data to get, but they are starting to try to get that,” Pratt said. “So, you’re seeing phone use, vehicle occupants, those sorts of things are contributing to some of those distracted driving incidents.”
Local data showed the most fatalities and serious injuries were concentrated around Little Falls and on the eastern side of the county. All of the fatalities and serious injuries occurred between the months of April - September, with August being the most dangerous month at five.
The most common age group for those at fault in crashes that resulted in serious injuries or fatalities in Morrison County were those 65 and older, with five such incidents. Four were caused by drivers in the 30 - 39 and the 50 - 59 age groups.
Morrison County TZD Coordinator Emily Loomis said they are currently through three-quarters of this year’s grant period.
One of the goals for this year’s grant was to reduce the average number of fatalities and serious injuries locally. She said this was left intentionally broad to include motorcycle and pedestrian crashes, along with traditional motor vehicle accidents.
The second goal, she said, was to engage community partnerships and collaboration. In doing so, she said they have hosted events and reached out to different partners, with focus on distracted driving.
She said they have done a lot this year on motorcycle safety and training, not only for motorcyclists, but also for other drivers on the road.
“One thing that we are trying to move forward is the ‘See Bike, Think Biker’ campaign,” Loomis said. “It is trying to bring awareness that the people on these motorcycles are not just motorcycles. There is a person on there who has a family or interests or hobbies. We want to make that connection, that it’s not just a motorcycle, there’s someone on it with a life.”
She said other focuses have been on pedestrian safety with school-aged children and responsible beverage server training for local bars and restaurants.
New this year, Loomis said TZD had to choose an innovative activity to take part in at the local level.
“We chose impaired driving just because that is something that we see a lot of in Morrison County,” she said. “Our planned activities are innovative because they are not necessarily proven to work, evidence-based, but we see a high impact in these activities when we do them in our county.”
One of those events was a mock crash focused on impaired driving at Upsala High School, April 25. It was something Loomis said went well and included good engagement from the community. These types of events, she said, always have a high impact on participants and witnesses.
She said it also brought together several community partners, such as EMS teams, funeral homes, local law enforcement, the State Patrol and more. They all come together, according to Loomis, to share the message with students how one decision can impact their lives and those of many others.
“The positive on my side of things is, I am able to connect with students afterward and get their key takeaways,” Loomis said. “It is really interesting to hear their feedback and the questions they ask about all these different potential crashes and events that we host. We really do see it making an impact on students and the decisions that they make moving forward.”
TZD also participated in a couple of Coffee with a Cop events during the past year, which have also focused on traffic safety and impaired driving.
Loomis said one big advantage to these events is hearing first-hand from community members regarding their biggest concerns. For example, she said something that came up frequently at a recent event was ATV crashes, along with rules and regulations regarding ATVs on the roadways.
“That made us, as a coalition, really understand that we should do some messaging about that, maybe do outreach about those things moving forward this summer,” Loomis said.
Looking forward, as a state, she said they are getting ready to move into “TZD 2.0.” This will allow them to recognize what has worked, but also make more changes to continue in their mission. It will include engaging other entities, such as those who construct roadways and vehicle manufacturers.
“We really want to build on what the coalition has done, because we have made a lot of great partnerships,” Loomis said. “We want to continue to increase that community awareness and then we want to highlight those local concerns. We don’t want people to think their voice has not been heard when we host community events, and we really want to focus on those things like ATV safety.”
