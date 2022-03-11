“Bikes mean business” is a favorite catchphrase of David Sperstad.
That means a whole lot more than just simply selling bicycles to Sperstad, who owns Touright Bicycle Shop with his wife, Susan. It represents the fact that bicycles “have a way of building community,” he said. They promote connectivity along with physical, emotional and mental well-being among riders. They can also be a major driver for local businesses.
It is that community-first mindset that helped Touright Bicycle Shop earn the honor of being named the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year.
“Cycling is good for everybody,” Sperstad said. “Not only is it good for your overall well-being, but bike shops can serve as commercial and financial development centers. Every good town has a bike shop.”
Sperstad’s passion for cycling and bike shops is not something he developed later in life. Since he was 13 years old, he had dreamed of owning his own shop. In 2014, he was ready for a career change. He decided to make that lifelong dream a reality.
He and Susan bought the building at 124 Second St. NE, Little Falls, and in January 2015, Touright Bicycle Shop was born.
Since then the business has served as a one-stop shop for all things cycling, the only one of its kind in Morrison County. Sperstad will work on and repair any bicycle, and the shop carries a selection of BMX, comfort bikes, fitness bikes, hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, recumbents and more. They even carry a selection of pedal assist eBikes, accessories, Nordic skis, snowshoes and camping gear.
But it’s the customer service that truly sets Touright apart. That much was evident in the nomination forms the Chamber received from those lobbying for the shop to be chosen as this year’s Small Business of the Year.
“Dave is always welcoming when I stop in,” wrote Jo Schwalboski, one of the shop’s loyal customers. “No matter what he is working on, he pauses and attends to my needs as a consumer. I have always been impressed with how rapidly I get my bike back. Although there are bike repair people close by, I travel to Little Falls because of Dave.”
“David’s driven customer service approach to all customers is more than noteworthy,” wrote Kris VonBerge, Visit Little Falls executive director. “Always going the extra mile to ensure each customer’s needs are met.”
The shop not only is a place to take care of cycling needs, it also serves a “third place” for many in the community. A “third place” is described by Sociologist Ray Oldenburg as a place other than home or work where a person hangs out, where they relax in public, encounter familiar faces and make new acquaintances. Further, he posits these places are important sites for civic engagement and community building.
Sperstad said there are many people who like to just stop by his business to chat and have a cup of coffee. They can also meet the Sperstad’s dog, Cocoa, and challenge their friends to a game.
“When Touright opened, it was a huge boost for the community,” wrote Carolyn K. Lyschik in her nomination letter. “Suddenly, a small, intimate place to have coffee; a place to see the children of Little Falls.”
Another customer noted that he likes to go into Touright to play checkers.
Though COVID-19 has put a damper on events the past couple of years, Sperstad is also known to host community rides and educational events. They all serve as ways to help people get out and ride.
Residents of central Minnesota are not the only ones who have noticed the impact Touright has had on the community, either. The shop was recently designated as a Platinum Level Bicycle Friendly Business, according to Sperstad. While such an honor might seem like a no-brainer for a bike shop, he said there is more to the designation than one might think.
In fact, he said it’s not really about bike shops at all.
“It’s about what a business is doing or does to help not only themselves be involved in bicycling, but also the community they are in,” Sperstad wrote in his information sheet given to the Chamber. “Bicycle friendly businesses help encourage and educate their community on the benefits of cycling, and work to help make it easier and safer. They offer encouragement to all abilities of riders.”
There are only two other businesses in Minnesota at the Platinum level, according to Sperstad. They are Target and Quality Bicycle Products — both large corporations in the Twin Cities metro.
Sperstad’s involvement in the community stems long past the walls of Touright Bicycle Shop. He and Susan are involved in several charitable organizations and promote a wide variety of good causes. To name a few, Sperstad is on the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail Board, Friends of Lindbergh and the Crane Meadows Board. They also support Habitat for Humanity, the Purple Carrot Market, the Dam Festival and much more.
One key endeavor in getting everyone in the community on a bike is through a partnership with Oasis. Not only does Touright donate bikes to the organization, Sperstad has helped retrofit bicycles for people with disabilities. He has even worked on a couple of walkers during his time at Touright.
“I never say, ‘Oh, that can’t be done,’” he said. “We don’t think of ourselves as sales people, we help people get what they need.”
Despite all he has done for the community — and the numerous awards and designations he and his business have previously earned — Sperstad said he was “stunned” and “thankful” when he found out he had been chosen as Small Business of the Year. He even asked if Touright was the only business nominated, because “there are a lot of good small businesses in town.”
For others, the choice was a little more obvious.
“The true reason I believe that David should be considered is for his community outreach efforts through a variety of groups and events,” VonBerge wrote. “He is always looking at the community as a whole. During the Highway 27 road construction through downtown, his constant concern for infrastructure change and business success was pivotal. David has a true desire to improve community health through bike riding.”
“I can’t think of any business that deserves this honor more,” Lyschik wrote.
