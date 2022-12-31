Morrison County residents showed they shine brightest when times get dark, in 2022.
Mother Nature provided residents throughout the region with challenges on many fronts.
During the first two weeks of May, two powerful thunderstorms downed trees, power lines and even structures throughout the county. The second of those storms, May 12, proved especially potent, as straight line winds and brief tornado touch downs near Lake Alexander left residents throughout the county to pick up the pieces.
However, it was only a preview of things to come.
Neighbors and emergency responders showed their selfless care for others when, overnight between June 23 - 24, more than a foot of rain fell on Randall in a matter of hours. The deluge overwhelmed the banks of the Little Elk River, sending floodwaters into downtown and over Highway 10.
The Morrison County Historical Society made headway in a battle that has been going on for several years. The city of Little Falls and Morrison County provided a helping hand to MCHS, as it embarked on a major project.
Though there were certainly challenges in 2022, Morrison County had plenty to celebrate.
In August, residents learned that, after being without a theater for more than two years, Hollywood was making a comeback in Little Falls. Earlier in the year, one the county’s most well-known businesses marked 100 years of providing delicious meats to residents near and far.
The businesses community got a shot of adrenaline, too. In August, Wabash National announced it planned to make a massive investment into its Little Falls facility, creating hundreds of jobs in the process.
These stories, and many more, helped make Morrison County a place anyone would be honored to call “home,” in 2022.
Here are the Top 10 stories of 2022:
1 Flash flood leaves Randall under water
The National Weather Service called what happened in Randall, June 23 - 24, a “500-year flood.”
For the second time in only six weeks, a State of Emergency was declared after more than a foot of rain flooded homes, businesses and major roadways. About 30 homes had to be evacuated, while businesses and important infrastructure also sustained considerable damage.
Funds were almost immediately set up through the Initiative Foundation to assist those impacted by the flood. Fundraisers for individuals and businesses ranged from hot dog sales to a “Sexy Fat Man Car Wash.”
Nearly two months after the flood, Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke estimated the damage to city infrastructure alone was around $340,000. Much of that was due to flooding at the water treatment plant, which was yet to get fully back online by year’s end. In the meantime, the city was relying on its second well to maintain services to the city.
“I’d just like to thank everyone that responded,” Pantzke said, just days after the flood. “From the minute we knew we needed help evacuating people and keeping everyone safe, they were there. We’re thankful for all of those who have offered support to help get Randall back to where it was before the flood.”
At a City Council meeting later in the summer, the Council also expressed its gratitude, saying the response was “phenomenal.”
“Honestly, it’s been a total team effort on so many different levels,” Pantzke said. “I can’t say that enough.
“Everybody knew what we had to do and it just happened,” he said.
2 State of Emergency declared after May storms
Hail, heavy rain, straight line winds and even tornadoes were all part of a May storm that packed a wallop in Morrison County.
In the weeks following, the estimated damage county-wide was more than $600,000.
Along with straight-line winds between 60 - 65 miles per hour that wreaked havoc in Little Falls and Little Falls Township, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Cushing Township.
One, on the east side of Lake Alexander, was upgraded to an EF-1 with winds topping out at 90 mph after it was initially thought to be an EF-0. There was, however, an EF-0 with wind speeds between 80 - 85 mph near Basswood Road, southwest of Cushing.
“(Straight-line winds) wreak havoc,” said Morrison County Emergency Manager Victoria MacKissock. “With the rain we had earlier, the ground was saturated. Then the wind just started uprooting trees with the ground being that soft.”
The storm also demolished the Pierz city shop on the north end of town, which resulted in a rebuild project costing $500,000.
MacKissock’s efforts in coordinating responses to both this storm and the Randall flood resulted in her being named 2022 Emergency Management Director of the Year, in September.
3 Prosapios purchase The Falls Theatre
Susy and Phil Prosapio completed the purchase of The Falls Theatre — formerly Falls Cinema — on Aug. 10. They are working to bring Hollywood back to Morrison County in style, restoring the nearly 90-year-old building back to its original grandeur.
“That’s the dream,” Susy said. “We’re slowly but surely working toward it.”
The project will include bringing back some history to the theater, such as uncovering silk walls and original cornices in the lobby. The lobby and concessions area will also be opened up and redesigned from their most recent layout to more closely resemble that of 1933, when the theater first opened.
It will also include some of modern amenities, however. Those will be new seats with reclining chairs and, eventually, a restaurant in the north end of the building.
The Prosapios also hope to have both movies and live theatre performances. Their goal is to have it ready for a grand re-opening on June 15, 2023 — 90 years to the day of its original opening.
“Phil and I are a little intimidated, because it’s like we owe it to the community to do this right,” Susy said. “We’re really working hard at restoring their theater so that it can be what the community wants.”
4 Sheriff’s Office seeks info in potential break in Terry Brisk murder case
Nov. 7 marked six years since Terrence “Terry” Brisk was found murdered on wooded property in Belle Prairie Township, approximately eight miles northeast of Little Falls.
In March, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to the public asking for information about a potential lead in the still unsolved case.
Specifically, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed. Brisk was hunting on property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel roads when someone shot him with his own gun. Investigators consider the blue van/minivan to be a vehicle of interest in the investigation.
A $30,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.
“We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you.”
Contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1 (800) 222-TIPS [8477]. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or send a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES [274637].
5 Little Falls receives $1.5 million for child care facility, partners with school
In March, the city of Little Falls learned its request for $1.5 million in federal funding as part of an appropriations bill had been approved.
Rep. Pete Stauber was instrumental in helping Little Falls receive the funding, which addresses an estimated shortage of 200 child care slots within the city alone. It also received support in Washington D.C. from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
“It’s great,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “It’s wonderful that we got this, and it’s a huge testimony to the support that we have, and the relationships that we have with our elected officials.”
In October, both the City Council and Little Falls Community School District Board of Education approved a partnership that would help the city get “the most bang for its buck” on the facility.
As part of the agreement, the school district will also chip in $1.5 million, bringing the total project to $3 million. It will then manage the facility, which will be built on property owned by the district on the southwest side of Lincoln Elementary.
The new facility is expected to create 77 - 110 new child care slots. Prices for service will also be set so as to have minimal impact on existing providers in the community, according to Radermacher.
“I think it’s going to be a great success and a great asset to our community,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
6 Hurrle Hall demolished
After more than 130 years of service to the community, Hurrle Hall, a building owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, was demolished in September.
The demolition ended a debate that had been going on in the community for more than five years.
After several building analyses and coming to the realization it was no longer financially reasonable for the Sisters to operate Hurrle Hall, they received permission to “deconstruct” the building in 2016. However, they were sued by a group called the Friends of Hurrle Hall. Eventually, they reached a settlement in which the Sisters said they would not move forward with any plans to get rid of the building until at least 2019.
On June 6, nearly six years later, the Little Falls Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) granted the Sisters a demolition permit for Hurrle Hall. It was a sensitive topic for many, as the 1891 structure had served as a convent, orphanage, high school, college and more during its 130-year history.
It was estimated that repurposing the building for apartments, for example, would cost $12 million.
The Friends of Hurrle Hall again disputed the HPC’s decision. However, on June 20, the Little Falls City Council upheld the permit. In September, construction crews were seen on the Sisters’ campus tearing down the building.
“[The Sisters] made a vow to live in poverty, chastity and obedience,” said Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson. “Vows go two ways. The Sisters made the vow back to them, as the attorney said, that they would take care of them. They’d feed them, they’d clothe them, they’d house them, they’d take care of them until the day they died. They can’t do that with the expense of this building.”
7 Thielen Meats celebrates 100 years of service
Phil Thielen opened a general store in the back of a downtown Pierz furniture store in 1922.
In those days, the store sold a variety of items. That included farm fresh eggs and meat purchased from local farmers. In 1961, Phil’s son, “Junior,” purchased the business with an interest in expanding the meat market portion of the store.
Now, 100 years after Phil Thielen put down roots, his great-grandsons Joe, Matt and Andy Thielen are continuing Thielen Meats’ legacy as a nationally-recognized meat market. They are fourth-generation owners of the family business. Junior’s wife, Dorothy ran the business until 2000, when Keith Thielen, the current owners’ father, took ownership. Joe, Matt and Andy purchased the business in 2015.
What makes the business so enjoyable, after all these years, are the relationships built between employees and customers, said the current owners. The business offers retail sales, wholesale to local restaurants and processing for farmers and hunters alike.
“Being a family business, I think we’ve always wanted to make the previous generation proud,” Joe Thielen said.
8 Republican newcomers Nathan Wesenberg, Isaac Schultz win elections
In August, Nathan Wesenberg, a first-time candidate from Little Falls, narrowly defeated veteran politicians Steve Wenzel and Jim Newberger in the Senate Dist. 10 primary election. He defeated Wenzel by 440 votes, and had 616 more than Newberger in the area’s closest race.
The vote in Morrison County — home territory for both Wesenberg and Wenzel — was particularly close. Only 76 votes separated the victor from his opponent, out of 4,354 ballots cast in the GOP primary.
He rode that wave of success right into November, when he defeated Suzanne Cekalla, D-Rice, in the general election. Wesenberg garnered 72.51% of the overall vote, and will take his place in the Minnesota Senate in January 2023.
While long-time Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, ran away with the District 10A House nomination — and, eventually, election in November — Schultz was met with a challenge in the Dist. 10B primary.
The Upsala native and former staffer for Rep. Stauber earned 2,997 votes in the primary. His closest competitor, Blake Paulson, came in with 1,718 votes.
His success continued in November, when he claimed a decisive victory to earn a 2-year term in St. Paul.
The Republican victories locally came as Democrats enjoyed a widely successful campaign statewide. Incumbent Governor Tim Walz, along with Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha, all Democrats, won re-election. The DFL was also able to flip the state senate, which was previously held by a Republican majority.
The result means Democrats will have control of the Governor’s Office and both branches of the legislature for the next two years.
9 LF, county donate to Weyerhaeuser bank project
The Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) made some major progress toward a bank stabilization project to preserve its museum, in 2022.
That started in the spring. After a series of meetings with MCHS Interim Director Camille Warzecha, both the city of Little Falls and Morrison County agreed to use funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to help with the project. MCHS received $140,000 from Morrison County and $70,000 from the city of Little Falls.
Those funds were to help pay for the design and development phase of a bank stabilization project. Such an initiative became necessary after large rain events in 2015 and 2020 caused significant erosion on the bank of the Mississippi River, on which the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum sits. At present, the corner of the building is within 20 feet of the embankment in one area.
In the months since, contractors and engineers have been working on and presenting various plans for the bank stabilization project.
“As you look through my timeline, you know I have tried a number of different areas for support with financials on this,” Warzecha said. “Really, I started thinking about it last night, the help is right here at home. I want to thank you for being there for us, both the city and the county.”
“It’s a good collaboration effort between the Historical Society, the city of Little Falls and Morrison County to help protect the Morrison County museum,” said Morrison County Commissioner Mike LeMieur.
10 Wabash to move entire refrigerated unit to Little Falls facility
Discussions about expansion at Wabash National’s facility in Little Falls started in April, but they escalated quickly during the summer.
Initially, both the city of Little Falls and Morrison County approved a five-year extension on their original 10-year tax rebate with the company. In return, Wabash would make a $14 million investment locally, adding up to 140 new jobs.
In August, representatives from the company came back with another offer. This time, they wanted to make a $23 million investment in the facility and $12 million more in salaries by the end of 2023. The end result would be the addition of 216 new jobs and the company relocating its entire refrigerated line of semi trailers and more to Little Falls.
Wabash initially moved to Little Falls in 2017 after the closure of Larson Boats, mainly due to the fact the technology used by Larson was what it was looking into for its refrigerated line.
Since that time, Chief Strategy Officer Dustin Smith said the company has received excellent feedback on its EcoNex technology, which is produced in Little Falls. The trailers have a much higher thermal efficiency than refrigerated units manufactured using different methods.
The decision to ramp up even more than originally planned in Little Falls came after the company’s Board of Directors expressed that it was impressed by the work being done at the facility, along with relationships Wabash had developed locally.
“You can’t replicate the workforce,” Smith said. “You just can’t. That’s what’s keeping us in Little Falls, is the workforce and the potential.”
