Top 10 of 2022

2022 was a year defined not by the challenges Morrison County residents faced, but how they reacted when met with adversity. That resilience led to bouncing back from catastrophic weather events and making big strides in business while meeting some of the biggest needs facing the community. Center: Heavy rains, June 23 - 24, put much of Randall under water when flood waters overwhelmed the Little Elk River. Clockwise, from top left, a May 12 storm caused more than $600,000 in damage, county wide; a memorial made for Morrison County man Terry Brisk, who was murdered while hunting in November 2016; the proposed site of a new $3 million day care center in Little Falls; Phil and Susy Prosapio are bringing new life to The Falls Theatre; Wabash National is bringing 216 new jobs to its Little Falls facility; erosion on the river bank near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum is being addressed through collaboration; voters hit the polls in November; the three Thielen brothers (from left) Matt, Andy and Joe, make the fourth generation of owning and operating Thielen Meats in Pierz; and Hurrle Hall in Little Falls was demolished in September, ending a years-long debate.

 Collage by Zach Hacker

Morrison County residents showed they shine brightest when times get dark, in 2022.

Mother Nature provided residents throughout the region with challenges on many fronts.

Load comments