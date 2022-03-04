Tony Hennen hopes he has found his forever home.
A native of Baxter, Hennen took over as Morrison County Engineer, Dec. 1, 2021. It’s a stop he hopes will be his last after stints in California, North Dakota and Texas.
“I’m really excited about it,” Hennen said. “(I’m) happy to be back up in the area. Hopefully this is my forever home. That’s the goal, so I’m really excited about it.”
It was a long road that led Hennen from Baxter to Morrison County. While pursuing — and eventually obtaining — his degree in construction engineering from North Dakota State University, he interned in a handful of different locales.
His first summer job while still in school was with Duininck, which is headquartered in Prinsburg. The first project he worked on was at a golf course near Rathbun Lake in southern Iowa. The following year, he got his feet wet doing some bridge labor in the Baxter area, working for Duininck to build the Paul Bunyan Trail Bridge.
The following year, he branched out and got a job with Barnard Construction Co., out of Bozeman, Montana. He was sent to northern California to work on a dam remodel at Lake Britton.
“We bored an 8-foot hole through the dam with the water on the other side,” Hennen said. “Then we routed the water down to a future valve house. We put in these big pipes and stuff like that and built a switchback down the side of the mountain.”
He graduated from NDSU in the midst of a recession. Luckily for Hennen, while some of his friends struggled to find work, his past experience put him in demand. He went to work for Duininck with the intention of staying in the Midwest. His first job was a downtown reconstruction project in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
In Minnesota, once the snow flies, most construction workers are either laid off or called into the office to help with estimates. After a couple of weeks at a desk, Hennen was asked if he would be willing to go to Texas to help with the company’s Texas Division.
What was intended to be a six-month, seasonal gig turned into a promotion. Hennen ended up spending four years in Texas as a project manager. He worked on multi-million dollar projects at airfields, doing runways, taxi ways and the like throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
“Kind of what happened was, I got sick of living out of the hotel,” he said. “There was a point where I didn’t check out of a hotel for three months. It just kind of got old. You never slept in your own bed. It seemed like I was using all of my vacation time to come back to Minnesota to see family.”
In 2014, an opportunity came up in Minnesota when Isanti County’s assistant engineer retired. Hennen got an interview. As luck would have it, he was coming home for the fishing opener, anyway. The extra day tacked onto the end of the trip led to him moving back to his home state.
That also proved to be a pivotal moment in his personal life. After coming back, he was able to rekindle a relationship with the woman who would eventually become his wife, who was home for the summer from a job teaching math in Dubai. She moved home in 2015, and the couple is now married with a daughter.
“One of my career goals — well, just life goal — both my wife and I are from the Brainerd area,” Hennen said. “We wanted to come back north. Isanti is the Cambridge area, so it’s not in the metro, but it’s the county that butts up against the metro. Whenever we came home, we just wanted to come back. You kind of feel your stress relax a little bit.”
The opportunity to get closer to home and back into greater Minnesota came in fall 2021 with the retirement of long-time Morrison County Engineer Steve Backowski. As of Dec. 1, 2021, by state statute, he received a one-year appointment by the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. At the conclusion of that term, they will decide whether or not to retain him long-term.
Stepping into his current role in Morrison County, Hennen knew he had some big shoes to fill. Backowski had been the county’s engineer for 34 years and had worked with the department for 37.
“Steve was a fantastic engineer,” Hennen said. “He was very impressive. He was one of the longest tenured county engineers in the state of Minnesota. He still has a ton of respect in the engineering world.”
The two weren’t quite ships passing in the night as the job changed hands, but Hennen didn’t get a great deal of time to learn under his predecessor. Two days, to be exact.
For Hennen, however, he said the transition was made easier by the fact Backowski “left a great situation.” It was one of the factors that interested him about the position.
“As a younger county engineer, when you’re evaluating some of these positions that come open, that’s one of the things you look at,” he said. “What was the tenure there of the previous county engineer? What’s the Board like? Obviously the County Board here in Morrison County has been fantastic. They’re stable and they support public works. Watching Steve’s tenure, that was just something that was very apparent and something that made it very appealing to me.”
Hennen’s first few months on the job have also been made easier by an experienced staff. He lauded an engineering staff that has both experienced individuals along with up-and-comers in the field. Maintenance Department stalwarts like John Schelonka and Robert Sanders have made that part of his new job run “like a well-oiled machine,” he said.
That included during a snowstorm in late February that dumped a foot of snow — more in some areas — on Morrison County over the course of two days. He said the wind made the job difficult, and the crew worked hard to keep the roads as clear as possible while working long hours.
“The staff did a fantastic job,” Hennen said. “John was actually out for a little bit, so Bobby Sanders really stepped up into that role and was making plow calls and stuff like that.”
During his time as assistant Isanti County engineer, Hennen’s role was to manage all of the design and construction in the county. That department, however, was just a highway department. He admitted that his first few months in Morrison County have been a bit of a blur, as he gets accustomed to the full gamut of public works responsibilities. That includes departments like parks and trails and the county landfill.
As he adjusts, he said people like Landfill Manager Jeff Meyer have provided a “wealth of knowledge.” He has spent a lot of his time getting better acquainted with some of those areas with which he isn’t quite as familiar.
“That stuff’s been kind of interesting and difficult, spending some of my time there,” he said. “We’re really fortunate to have a good engineering staff. I’m very familiar with that side of it, so I can kind of check in with them. I don’t have to spend as much time working on our program.”
Though he does have experience budgeting, putting everything together for an entire department will be new for him, as well. In that area, he is thankful for the experience and knowledge of Operations Manager Sherry Welinski.
Though tweaks to the five-year plan — particularly in terms of maintenance and equipment — will have to be made due to inflation, Hennen doesn’t plan to make any major changes right off the bat; budgeting or otherwise.
“Whenever you talk to a new county engineer, all of the older ones will always say, ‘Just give it at least 90 days,’” Hennen said. “Some will say all way up to a year and just see how it functions before you make any changes.”
Hennen said he was lucky to come into a position built on such a strong foundation. Though he knows there will be challenges, he believes his experience and the talent he has around him will make it possible to face those issues head-on.
In the meantime, he is hoping to find a place in Morrison County to put down roots. Hennen and his wife have been on the hunt for a new home since his previous house in Zimmerman sold in January. Once that happens, it just might be the last stop on his journey.
“I’m super excited to be here,” Hennen said. “I can’t say enough about the community and the staff here. Everyone’s been so welcoming and making me feel at home. I just really appreciate that. I’m so excited to be here with my family. It’s such a fantastic place to raise a child and be a part of the community, so I’m really, really excited for that.”
