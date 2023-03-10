Pruning

Pruning in late winter, just before spring growth, allows many trees and shrubs to only be exposed for a short period of time before new growth begins to seal over the wound.

 Metro Creative Connection

Is it time to prune? How should I prune? What should I prune?

So many questions surround the task of landscape pruning. For many trees and shrubs late winter and early spring is the perfect time to prune them, but this isn’t the time for all species.

