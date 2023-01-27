Morrison County United Way is working with Coborn’s of Little Falls for this year’s Sweethearts Dinner (at home) fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale now for a take and bake steak and lobster tail dinner for two to go. Purchase a “pick up” ticket now either online at unit edwayofmc.org/tickets or to order with cash or check call (320) 632-5102, then stop by the meat department at Coborn’s in Little Falls to pick up that meal Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Ticket sales end Sunday, Feb. 5.

