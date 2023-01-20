Dave Eichholz, left, and Ted Manderfeld are the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. They will be performing at Pine Grove Zoo’s annual “Zoo Gone Wild” Coming out of Hibernation fundraising event Friday, Feb. 10, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.
Pine Grove Zoo’s “Zoo Gone Wild, Coming out of Hibernation” fundraising event is set for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show taking the stage from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
In its 13th year, the Zoo Gone Wild Event is a fun, laugh ‘till you cry event that no one wants to miss. The talent and comedy of duo Dave Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld, the Deuces Wild, defy all expectations of a dueling piano show and lead the way to an unforgettable experience.
Every ticket purchased for the event has one free admission pass for the 2023 season to Pine Grove Zoo (valued at $14). This fundraising event welcomes guests 18 and older.
During this annual event, Pine Grove Zoo announces the new species that will be aded to the zoo’s animal family in the 2023 season. The reveal is always much anticipated, as money toward the purchase of the species is raised during a 4-Minute Song at the event. Pine Grove Zoo already has plans to add an armadillo as an Outreach Ambassador animal in the 2023 season.
Pine Grove Zoo, located in Little Falls, has been welcoming visitors throughout Minnesota as well as the United States since 1913. The heart of Pine Grove Zoo has always provided a place for people to relax and enjoy time with their families, a way to escape from the stress of daily life and connect back to nature. However, the soul of Pine Grove Zoo is conservation, education and inspiring compassion for wildlife. The zoo fosters curiosity in animals and science, as well as a sense of respect and wonder for nature through each awe-inspiring program and the unique activities that they offer.
Tickets for the event are available at Pine Grove Zoo calling (320) 616-5595 or emailing info@pinegrovezoo.com. Tickets can also be purchased directly online at: eventbrite.com.
