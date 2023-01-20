Deuces Wild

Dave Eichholz, left, and Ted Manderfeld are the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. They will be performing at Pine Grove Zoo’s annual “Zoo Gone Wild” Coming out of Hibernation fundraising event Friday, Feb. 10, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.

 Submitted photo

Pine Grove Zoo’s “Zoo Gone Wild, Coming out of Hibernation” fundraising event is set for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show taking the stage from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

In its 13th year, the Zoo Gone Wild Event is a fun, laugh ‘till you cry event that no one wants to miss. The talent and comedy of duo Dave Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld, the Deuces Wild, defy all expectations of a dueling piano show and lead the way to an unforgettable experience.

