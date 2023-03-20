Two Little Falls teens sustained minor injuries, Friday, when the vehicle in which they were passengers was involved in a rollover accident.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two female juveniles, both 16-year-olds from Little Falls, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The driver, a 16-year-old juvenile male from Pierz, was not injured.
The State Patrol was alerted to the accident at about 10:37 p.m. Friday. It occurred near the intersection of Highway 27 and Dove Road in Culdrum Township, just north of Flensburg and eight miles west of Little Falls.
The report states the driver from Pierz was eastbound in a 2008 Chevy Malibu. The crash occurred when he “drove over a patch of ice and lost control of the vehicle.” That caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and roll.
Both of the passengers were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. All three occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident, and alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Alcohol, ice listed as factors in crash outside Motley
A Pine River woman was injured in a rollover crash just outside of Motley early Sunday.
According to the State Patrol, Linzie Marie Schelde, 27, Pine River, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident. The driver, Crystal Marie Grosland, 26, Pillager, was not harmed.
The State Patrol learned of the crash at 2:51 a.m. Sunday. It occurred near the intersection of Highway 210 and 65th Avenue Southwest in Cass County’s May Township, about one mile east of Motley.
The report states that Grosland was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima westbound on Highway 210. She was reported to have lost control when she hit a patch of ice, which caused the vehicle to leave the highway and roll.
Schelde was hospitalized at Lakewood Health Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts, and the airbag did deploy in the vehicle. The State Patrol listed that both of the women had been drinking.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Staples Police Department, the Staples Fire Department, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood Health EMS.
