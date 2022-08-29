Two teenagers were injured in a rollover accident, Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Little Falls.
A 17-year-old male juvenile from Little Falls and a 15-year-old female juvenile from Sauk Centre sustained undisclosed injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident on Great River Road, about two miles south of Little Falls in Swan River Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old male was driving south on Great River Road, while the 15-year-old female was a passenger. The driver lost control of the vehicle going around a curve north of 108th Street, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch and roll “several times.”
“Both the driver and passenger were taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by personal vehicle with unknown injuries,” read a statement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. “This case is still under investigation.”
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department.
It was the second accident with injuries that occurred in Morrison County over the weekend.
The first happened Saturday, Aug. 27, when a Pierz man was injured in an ATV accident. George Gold, 68, Pierz, sustained minor injuries in the wreck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident near a residence on 193rd Street, approximately five miles north of Pierz in Buh Township.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Gold was driving an ATV on a neighboring property when he lost control while making a turn, causing the vehicle to roll. Gold was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with what the Sheriff’s Office characterized as “minor injuries.”
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
