Sunday night crash

The circle shows the approximate location of a crash that occurred on Great River Road south of Little Falls, Sunday, Aug. 28, that left two teenagers injured.

 Image from Google Maps

Two teenagers were injured in a rollover accident, Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Little Falls.

A 17-year-old male juvenile from Little Falls and a 15-year-old female juvenile from Sauk Centre sustained undisclosed injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

