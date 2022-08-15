Three people were injured, Saturday, in a T-bone collision in southeast Morrison County.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Sharon Talberg, 63, New Brighton; Darvin Kapsner, 61, Hillman; and a 17-year-old juvenile female from Foley all sustained injuries in the collision. The extent and nature of those injuries was not disclosed.
The report states that, at about 6:04 p.m. Saturday, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries near the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street in Morrill Township, about four miles east of Buckman.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the female juvenile was traveling south on Partridge Road, while Talberg was driving westbound on 93rd Street. Kapsner was a passenger in Talberg’s vehicle.
“(The juvenile) failed to yield at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the vehicle driven by Talberg,” the report states. “(The juvenile’s) vehicle was hit on the driver’s side in the intersection.”
All three vehicle occupants were transported via Mayo Clinic Ambulance to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Mt. Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman (MLMB) First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
