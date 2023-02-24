Jake Nelson

Jake Nelson is one of three Minnesota country and folks artists who will be performing March 3, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

 Submitted photo

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, in partnership with B93.3, will present three Minnesota country and folk artists – Aaron Simmons, Kelley Smith and Jake Nelson – in an evening of singing and storytelling, led by musician and radio personality Chris Allen.

Songwriters in the Round will take place Friday, March 3, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.

