Camp Ripley hosted its biennial Open House and Community Appreciation Day Sunday, Sept. 19.
The event welcomed an estimated 6,000 guests onto the base, all of whom had a chance to meet members of the Minnesota National Guard, get hands-on looks at equipment and explore military vehicles and aircraft.
The theme of this year’s event was honoring Native American Veterans, and featured a ceremony complete with speeches and music.
