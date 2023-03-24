As we wrap up the month of March, the prospects of mud and all the tribulations it brings become increasingly real.
What is to be done? Today we will wrap up several considerations on what to do when faced with all that mud.
As we wrap up the month of March, the prospects of mud and all the tribulations it brings become increasingly real.
What is to be done? Today we will wrap up several considerations on what to do when faced with all that mud.
It’s well known that mud can be stressful on calves. Calves born into muddy pens, having access to dirty udders and drinking from mud puddles can show increased incidence of digestive tract stress like scours. Consider moving feeders to dry ground to minimize dirty udders that they nurse from.
In addition, when calves are born into wet, muddy conditions they have an increased risk of naval and joint infections. Steps producers can take include dipping navels after birth in a sanitizing solution (ex: tincture of 7% iodine). This action assists in drying and disinfecting the navel preventing pathogens from entering and stressing the calf. To keep it effective, the sanitizing solution should stay fresh and free of contamination.
Mud doesn’t just impact animals, it can impact the way we move around the farm. Many farmers have at least one story of how they got stuck in the mud. Aside from being frustrating, mud can lead to dangerous situations while operating machinery.
When operating farm machinery, is your slow-moving vehicle emblem placed on the vehicle? This signage warns other road users that your machinery is traveling slower than the speed of traffic and they should plan accordingly. Operators should also watch for soft shoulders on roadways as well as oncoming traffic.
With warming temperatures, what was once frozen Minnesota concrete can relatively quickly change into a muddy, unpredictable surfaces. This can turn a normal manure haul into a stuck tractor or worse yet, a rollover. Explore alternative routes and plans, be patient with all those involved in the farm management and offer everyone a little bit of grace.
Simply put, mud can be stressful. Minimizing mud on udders, dipping navels after birth and working with farm staff to safely handle farm equipment in muddy conditions can make this time of year a little easier to manage.
Information from this article was obtained from UMN-The Moos Room, ISU and NDSU.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.