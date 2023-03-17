In mid-March, at the top of everyone’s mind is warmer weather and the growing season to come.
Many cattle producers are chatting at the coffee shop, in the hardware store and over the dinner table about mud. Melting snow can trigger a myriad of issues that can be a struggle to manage. These two articles will focus on several mud-related issues and some tips on what to do.
Dry Matter Intake (DMI) may decrease as mud in the environment increases. UMN Extension Veterinarian Dr. Joe Armstrong shared research that in dairy herds, DMI decreases by 2% for every inch of mud. These situations can have serious repercussions for dairy producers and their bottom line. Dr. Armstrong also shared that mud that is hock deep, DMI decreases by 28%. That lack of nutrition impacts rate of gain, production and health. An option for navigating these muddy situations without-wintered cattle is to utilize a less muddy site. Easier said than done. This may mean reshaping mounds to promote quick drainage, changing bedding material and scraping lots to maintain 3-5% slope away from feed bunks and waterers. Depending on each situation mud can be controlled be renting a dryer site with less ponding water in the future. Dryer sites result in stronger cow performance, decreased incidences of scours in calves and less stress for farmers hauling bedding through mud.
In dairy herds, depending on housing situations, the milking herd may see an increase in incidences of clinical mastitis. This can be traced back to warming temperatures, which can increase pathogen loads in the environment. Producers should monitor somatic cell counts and stay vigilant with their sanitation procedures. Utilize strong sanitation protocols when milking (ex: prioritize clean teats, fore stripping and checking for clinical mastitis when appropriate) to minimize mastitis risks. For both dairy and beef, providing clean, dry bedding (checking with the kneel test) will be beneficial to overall performance.
Mud is a stressor on both cattle and farm staff. By revisiting milking sanitation protocols, taking steps to provide clean and dry bedding to animals these challenges can be mitigated. Information from this article was obtained from UMN, The Moos Room, ISU and NDSU.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.