1933 Fire

A photo printed in the Jan. 7, 1933, edition of the Little Falls Daily Transcript found in the Morrison County Historical Society archives, and reprinted with permission.

 Submitted photo

Ninety years ago this week, a fire on First Street Southeast in Little Falls transformed the downtown and gave rise to one of the city’s iconic structures: The Falls Theatre.

At 11 p.m., Jan. 3, 1933, Mr. Lowell Smoots smelled smoke in what was the Quality Shop, a confectionery that stood adjacent to the Lowell theater. The Lowell theater sat on the site where The Falls stands today.

Load comments