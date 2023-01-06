Ninety years ago this week, a fire on First Street Southeast in Little Falls transformed the downtown and gave rise to one of the city’s iconic structures: The Falls Theatre.
At 11 p.m., Jan. 3, 1933, Mr. Lowell Smoots smelled smoke in what was the Quality Shop, a confectionery that stood adjacent to the Lowell theater. The Lowell theater sat on the site where The Falls stands today.
When firefighters arrived, the basement of the Quality shop and the Adams and Miller hardware store to its north were filled with dense smoke making it impossible to fight the fire in the basements. Therefore, firefighters flooded the ground floors of both stores hoping to contain the fire to the basements.
“Nineteen fireman, members of the street department and a group of volunteers toiled through the night in temperatures that ranged down close to zero. Scores of spectators collected. Around 1 o’clock many figured that the worst was over and went home,” according to the Jan. 4, 1933, edition of the Little Falls Daily Transcript (found in the Morrison County Historical Society archives).
While firemen guarded the roofs of the adjacent buildings putting out small blazes carried by the stiff wind that blew, the flames crept between the walls. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 4, Charles Farrow, who owned the Lowell theater and lived on the second floor, discovered fire in a vent pipe in the theater. Before long, the theater’s auditorium was “a mass of fire, smoke, and water.”
It was an hour before the fire was brought under control, but smoke continued to roll out of the gutted buildings into the morning hours. Then. . .
“A terrifying creak rent the air as dozens of spectators gazed at the burning Lowell theater around daylight at 7 o’clock this morning [Jan. 4, 1933]. Shortly before, volunteers had stood on the canopy but, were warned of danger. There was a crumpling of bricks and the theater canopy, laden with 18 inches of water, sagged, and lurched. ... The crowd gasped. The wall moved slowly outward until it passed the center of balance, then crashed into the sidewalk and street, accompanied by a shower of brick and other material. The Lowell had staged its last show!” the article from the Transcript read.
The Karmelkorn shop that had recently been built on the south side of the Lowell theater came through the fire unscathed as did the Sand’s café, currently Luxe Salon and Boutique, which was separated from the theater by an alley.
The heroic efforts to save the buildings were aided by the additional water pressure provided by recent improvements to the city’s water mains.
“But for the added pressure, the entire block probably would have gone, Chief Batters said, for the blaze was one of the most stubborn encountered in recent years,” according to the Little Falls Daily Transcript article.
“Combatting the flames was made more difficult because of the cold weather which started early last night [Jan. 3]. The water turned to ice and endangered the limbs of spectators as well as the fire fighters. When the men who turned out to stop the fire became thoroughly chilled and covered with ice from helmet to boots, coffee was a welcome relief from the cold and fatigue. In order to get the steaming beverage down, pliers, knives, chisels and hammer were utilized to unfasten the clasps on the slickers, and give the firemen the necessary freedom of limb,” the Transcript reported.
Despite the valiant efforts of the day, the Lowell theater and the Morrison County Realty Company building, which housed the Quality shop and Adams and Miller hardware store, were total losses. But that is not the end of the story. Before the end of 1933, two new buildings would stand on First Street Southeast. The rise of The Falls Theatre and the “new” Morrison County Realty Company building from the ashes of the Jan. 4, 1933, fire will be chronicled in future articles.
Susy Prosapio is a resident of Little Falls. She and her husband, Philip, are restoring The Falls into The Falls Theatre.
