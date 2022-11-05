The silver screen will shine again soon, in Little Falls.
Susy and Phil Prosapio completed the purchase of The Falls Theatre — formerly Falls Cinema — on Aug. 10. They are working to bring Hollywood back to Morrison County in style, restoring the nearly 90-year-old building back to its original grandeur.
“That’s the dream,” Susy said. “We’re slowly but surely working toward it.”
A dream, realized
As long-time entrepreneurs and philanthropists within the Little Falls community, the Prosapios have played a role in guiding — and even starting — several businesses and initiatives over the years. One of those roles, for Susy, was executive director at Great River Arts.
That is when the seed was planted that eventually led to the Prosapio’s ownership of The Falls Theatre.
“I’d look out at this building and say, ‘Oh, I’d so love to bring that building back,’” Susy said. “Phil and I talked about it and talked about it. It seemed to be one of those dreams that you were never going to act on.”
The Falls Cinema, as it was known, ran its final showings, July 16, 2020. That presented an opportunity for the Prosapios to make their long-time dream a reality.
It wasn’t a straight and easy path, though.
They put in an offer on the building in May 2021, which was accepted. However, the previous owner had a lien on the property that they couldn’t get resolved. As time wore on, and summer turned to fall, they decided to pull their purchase agreement.
“By the time it got to be November, we decided — the roof was in really bad shape — we did not want to be carrying this building or getting it in the middle of winter,” Susy said.
The building was still available in the spring, so the Prosapios decided to revisit the possibility of purchasing it. In the meantime, they spoke with Herzog Roofing about whether or not they could get it on their schedule for 2022. At the time, it was “iffy,” according to Susy.
Finally, in August, they decided that if it didn’t get done then, they were moving on. By Aug. 10, they had closed on the building. Herzog started work on the roof, Sept. 28.
“All of the important part on here is done,” Susy said, Oct. 24. “They just have to put those caps on that sort of seal the rubber. Otherwise, we are going to start demolition and taking things forward from there.”
A rich history
A theater in The Falls Theatre’s current location was initially opened in 1933, according to Susy. However, it didn’t last long. A fire in January of that year damaged the theater itself. Only the small caramel corn shop on the south side of the front entrance remained.
It took just over six months to rebuild the theater, into which builders incorporated the caramel corn stand — which is still there, today. At that time, the main ticket booth was in the center of the line of glass doors underneath the marquee. Concessions were further back against the east wall of the lobby.
The current, U-shaped counter that takes up most of the lobby will be taken out to bring the feel of the Golden Age of Hollywood back to Little Falls.
“We would like to restore this, so you’ll have the original ticket booth look,” Susy said. “We would put concessions there, so all of this goes. It becomes a regular lobby.”
As was expected, the roof leaked last winter. When a ceiling tile in the lobby fell, it exposed what the Prosapios believe are the decorative, original cornices.
According to Susy, a story from the Little Falls Daily Transcript detailed the theater on its opening day in 1933. The story described the lobby as pink and green; though she said it looked like more of a mauve to her.
Eventually, contractors will be ripping down the ceiling and hoping to restore it. On the back, east wall of the lobby, there is currently what looks like a large painting of hot air balloons. But it’s not a painting.
That’s actually wallpaper, and it might be covering up a piece of Little Falls history. Susy said, in 1937, there was a large painted mural of Charles Lindbergh on that wall to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his history-making solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
Susy said they plan to remove the wallpaper and, if the mural is still there, they’ll see if it can be salvaged or restored.
“That’s this lobby area,” she said. “That would probably be the biggest changes to it.”
Extreme makeover
When the theater first opened, it had just one screen. However, in 1989, its owners put in a wall that allowed for a second screen. The Prosapios plan to keep it at two.
The newer of the two theaters sustained the most damage, as a leak in the ceiling reveals that it has been patched several times over.
“It’s amazing nobody fell through that thing,” Susy said.
That is more a matter of cleaning up and fixing the ceiling, now that the roof has been repaired.
A hallway just past the lobby leads to the original theater — screen one — which seated about 650 people when it was first built. In front of the screen is a small stage, about 12 feet deep. The area is about 32 feet wide.
That area opens the possibility of hosting live performances, as well as movies.
“We want to work with Great River Arts because, a lot of times, if they’ve got something else going on there and yet they want to run another live production, well what do you do?” Susy said. “You’ve got one stage area. Again, this one’s not ideal for some things, but it could be perfect for others.”
She said the screen in that theater could technically be moved back to allow for more space when live performances are happening, but they will most likely just work with what they have. Mainly, Susy said, because they don’t want to separate the audience too far from the movie screen.
Also in that original theater, she said, are curtains that may have been there since the beginning. In the description of the building, she said it described “silks being along the wall.”
Pulling back the curtain reveals a designed wall that might be part of the original silk placed on the walls in 1933. That is another piece Susy said they’re hoping to restore, but it depends on how that affects the acoustics in the room.
The curtains help keep sound from reverberating off of the brick wall.
“If these exist — and we’ve sort of peeked behind these curtains around the place (and) they seem to be here, not everywhere,” Susy said. “We would love to expose those.”
The seating in both of the theaters will be updated as well, at least in part.
Susy said she and Phil are working with Widseth for the design of the theaters. They have been doing so since long before the Prosapios actually took ownership.
In terms of historic renovation, she said they are working with a company to ensure it is being done correctly. It will feature a mixture of newer seating and some of the older seats to retain some of its historical nature.
The newest feature, perhaps, will be what the Prosapios hope to do with the north side of the building. Though it looks like a separate storefront from the street, it is all part of one building. They hope to turn the part that looks like its own location into a bar/restaurant area.
“If you wanted a beer or a glass of wine to watch at the movie, you could pick that up here and go in,” Susy said. “(We’d) possibly have some food there, too. Now, it wouldn’t be spaghetti dinner, but it would be something that — you know, a pizza or something like that — that you could eat while sitting there.”
That is where the larger, more modern seats would be an advantage. But, in order to make that work, they will have to blow some holes in the concrete wall to make it into one place.
In the same area, there is also a smaller space with a third screen. That, Susy said, could possibly be used as a screening room for parties or corporate events. As an example, she said if 20 - 30 people wanted to have a party to watch the original Star Wars, that could be done there.
“They could do it here and then there’s food and drinks that they could get,” she said.
On the other side, further north, would be more of a sit-down restaurant.
Hollywood ending
It is all new territory for the Prosapios. Susy said she and Phil stopped at the old theater in Wadena on their way to Fargo, recently. The owner spoke with them and provided some helpful pointers. She said it seems like there is a “brotherhood and sisterhood” among people who own independent theaters.
“We know nothing about theaters and we know nothing about restaurants,” she said.
Despite that, she said they have been bolstered by the community’s response. Since she announced on Facebook that they had purchased the building and planned to bring the theater back, she said everyone has been “so kind and so generous.”
Many people are just as excited as the Prosapios, as they just want their theater back.
“Phil and I are a little intimidated, because it’s like we owe it to the community to do this right,” Susy said. “We’re really working hard at restoring their theatre so that it can be what the community wants.”
She said the support has even come in the form of getting help. People from the community have offered to come and help clean or haul out demolition debris. It is something she said has blown them away, and they feel lucky for getting the positive reception.
Also providing help from just down the street will be the Contegrity Group. She said without them and Widseth, the project would not be possible.
“We’ve done renovations, but this is more complex than anything we’ve done,” Susy said.
In answering the “million dollar question,” Susy said their hope is to have at least the theater portion open for business by June 15, 2023, which happens to be the 90th anniversary of when it first opened.
It’s an ambitious goal, but with what Susy described as the “fabulous” local trades people, she believes it is possible. She added that representatives from Widseth and Contegrity “didn’t throw anything” at her when she expressed June 15, 2023, was her goal.
“It serves all aspects of the community,” she said. “That’s what our goal would be, that this becomes the community’s theater again.”
