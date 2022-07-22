Team 56345

Sadie LeBlanc talks to the Little Falls City Council about OurTown 56345's youth involvement, Monday. Listening are Nicolas Popp and Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

A youth movement is underway in Little Falls.

As part of the OurTown 56345’s mission of using public engagement to come up with a collective vision for the future of the community, a youth portion of the project — Team 56345 — is helping guide the process. Monday, representatives from the group gave an update to the Little Falls City Council on what they have done, and what comes next.

