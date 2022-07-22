A youth movement is underway in Little Falls.
As part of the OurTown 56345’s mission of using public engagement to come up with a collective vision for the future of the community, a youth portion of the project — Team 56345 — is helping guide the process. Monday, representatives from the group gave an update to the Little Falls City Council on what they have done, and what comes next.
Su Legatt, creative lead for OurTown 56345, said she was brought on board to help wrap up the project. A native of Little Falls who now resides in Moorhead, Legatt said there was a glaring omission she noticed right away.
“One of the things that really stood out for me was a lack of a youth presence,” Legatt said. “Especially since one of the six priorities that were developed through the community gathering is to put work into future generations.”
From that, Team 56345 was born. Along with being the creative lead on the project as a whole, Legatt is also the team facilitator for its youngest participants.
“So, I get to work with these amazing young people to address the goals that we have and kind of dream about what might happen in the future,” she said.
OurTown 56345 started with a federal grant from the National Endowment for the Arts that the city received in 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said great effort was put into community gathering sessions. Those helped guide the six priorities that were set for the community.
Those six priorities were defined as: supporting the next generation; protecting natural resources; practicing hospitality and being a welcoming community; valuing health and wellness; reinforcing the local economy; and building on creative assets.
Radermacher said the focus over the last year and a half has been on developing a plan and strategy on how to communicate this vision out to the community as a whole.
“One of those has been with the work that we’ve done with Su in helping to bring together this team of youth and high school students here in Little Falls that are now furthering that community engagement and some of the work,” Radermacher said.
Team 56345 has four primary goals. Those are: informing the public of the six strategic priorities; establishing relationships between citizens and the priorities; encouraging imagination for a future creative, community-focused, city-wide strategic plan; and creating a mentality of collaboration, which includes beginning to create a network or system for collaboration.
Sadie LeBlanc, a senior at Little Falls Community High School and member of Team 56345, said the group had a booth at both Music and Markets on the Mississippi and at Americana. At the former, she said they had a coloring sheet that anybody could take. It laid out what the group believes in and pointed out important physical aspects of Little Falls.
“They can just draw and be creative; just interact with it,” LeBlanc said. “Some people don’t — we’ll talk to them and everything like that — but they seem to really enjoy this part of it.”
The group also handed out pocket-size coloring books that further emphasized the OurTown 56345 mission. Legatt added that those will be available at various locations around Little Falls, as well.
Team 56345 also conducted a bead survey at Music and Markets on the Mississippi. This consisted of one simple question: “Have you heard of OurTown56345?” Residents could drop a bead in a jar labeled, “Yes” or “No.”
“What this is going to help us do is sort of measure our success rate,” Legatt said. “Ideally, at the end of the summer, we’ll be able to come back and get far more ‘Yes’ beads than ‘No’ beads. At the beginning of the summer, we have more ‘No’ beads than ‘Yes’ beads. It’s a little bit of a measurement.”
At the Americana event, July 9, LeBlanc said the Team 56345 booth was particularly popular. They were giving out free water and water bottles.
“That was a very hot day and a lot people really enjoyed us having that,” she said.
LeBlanc said the ultimate goal of these events is just to interact and engage with as many people as possible. There were even people from out of town who said they had heard of OurTown 56345, LeBlanc noted, something she thought was a good sign.
“We just definitely try to talk to as many people and see if they’ve heard about us and what they believe is the most important part of our town and what they believe that we can work on and include and all of that stuff,” she said.
Nicolas Popp, another student at LFCHS, said the group has two main events planned for the remainder of the summer.
The first one he highlighted is called “Chalk About It.” The ongoing project is designed for people of all ages, with categories ranging from young children to 18 and up, according to Popp. The project is ongoing between July 9 and Aug. 21.
“We’re encouraging people to draw a picture of what they like about Little Falls, so far,” Popp said. “Like the river, or anything that really catches their attention of why they like Little Falls. Or, if something needs to be improved or what they think is most important to this town or the community, they can draw a picture.”
Legatt described it as a “DIY” project. Anyone can create their artwork in any location they want, take a picture of it and email it to chalkabout56345@gmail.com, along with their name and age. She said they also have free chalk that they will be handing out at upcoming events to encourage residents to get involved.
Popp added that prizes will be given for the best picture in each age group.
The other big event Team 56345 will host later this summer is a Youth Cornhole Tournament, which is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the LFCHS parking lot. It is open to ages 13 - 18 and is free to join and attend.
“It’s just basically trying to get the word out of what’s happening with the OurTown56345 and just kind of to get the youth together,” Popp said. “There will also be prizes for this.”
To register, visit www.ourtown56345.org.
Legatt said, in addition to just being a fun event for the youth in the community, it will also be a chance to get feedback from the next generation.
“We are planning to engage the participants who aren’t actively competing by asking them specifically, ‘How do you want to be involved in Little Falls? How do we get the youth more involved?’” she said. “We do want to hear their voices and find out if there’s a system or network in place so that they feel that they have some authorship and authority in how we’re going to develop Little Falls into the future.”
Planning for one more Team 56345 event is in the early stages, according to Legatt. It will be a Collaboration Network Bruncheon, and it is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 15. The site is still to be determined.
She said during this event, they will look to go back to the original intentions of the grant, to develop a network of collaboration throughout the city. It is intended to bring people together from a variety of sectors in the community to enjoy some food and talk about how they can work together.
“Then just start talking and start figuring out who has what access and how could we utilize that and how we can share our abilities and our connections to try to work toward some of these ideas and some of these goals that have previously been cited by the greater community,” Legatt said.
