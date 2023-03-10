St. Joseph’s Church, a Catholic parish in Pierz, will host a fundraising raffle and “Taste of Germany” dinner for the Building and Maintenance Fund, Friday, April 14, at the Pierz Ballroom.

The menu includes “Hauptspeisen” (main course), “Bratwurst mit Kartoffelbrei und Gurkensalat und sauerkraut mit Schweinefleisch” (sausage with mashed potatoes, cucumber salad and sauerkraut with pork), along with “Jagerschnitzel mit Zwiebel-Pilze Sosse, Gewurzte Grune Bohnen mit Speck” (hunter’s cutlet with onion and mushroom gravy, tangy green beans with bacon).

