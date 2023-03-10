St. Joseph’s Church, a Catholic parish in Pierz, will host a fundraising raffle and “Taste of Germany” dinner for the Building and Maintenance Fund, Friday, April 14, at the Pierz Ballroom.
The menu includes “Hauptspeisen” (main course), “Bratwurst mit Kartoffelbrei und Gurkensalat und sauerkraut mit Schweinefleisch” (sausage with mashed potatoes, cucumber salad and sauerkraut with pork), along with “Jagerschnitzel mit Zwiebel-Pilze Sosse, Gewurzte Grune Bohnen mit Speck” (hunter’s cutlet with onion and mushroom gravy, tangy green beans with bacon).
Of course, this is followed by “Nachspeisen” (dessert) “Apfelstrudel mit heissen Vanillasosse” (apple cake with hot vanilla sauce).
Before the meal, a social hour runs from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The Building and Maintenance Fund drawing will follow the dinner.
Only 350 dinner tickets are available and only until Palm Sunday, April 2, so a meal count can be taken.
Only 1,000 raffle tickets are available, at $100 each. Prizes include a grand prize of $10,000, two second prizes of $5,000 each, five prizes of $1,000 each, and 45 prizes of $100 each. Anyone buying five raffle tickets will receive two “Taste of Germany” dinner tickets free. Additionally, the person selling the $10,000 winning ticket receives $500.
Raffle and dinner tickets are available for sale after weekend Masses at St. Joseph’s Church on Main Street, Pierz, Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. Tickets are also available at the parish office in Pierz, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Unity Bank, and select local businesses displaying the poster.
