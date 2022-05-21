Tara Selinski’s current boss was only in preschool when she came to work for Morrison County.
Four and a half decades later, she is still serving her neighbors in Morrison County.
“I’ve thought about retiring,” Selinski said. “Everybody does. When you first start your job, you think, ‘OK, when I’m 65, I’m going.’ When it gets to that, it’s a big decision; it’s life-changing. I just don’t really have a plan to retire right now. It will come, I’m sure, someday, but not right now.”
A Little Falls native, Selinski worked for an insurance company and lived in St. Paul for a few years after finishing college at St. Cloud State. She soon realized that life in the big city wasn’t for her.
She moved back home. After a couple of weeks, her mother suggested she look for work. Her mom was a prorate registrar at the Morrison County Courthouse at the time, and she encouraged Selinski to apply for an opening at the Clerk of Court’s Office.
“I did, and I got hired on the spot,” Selinski said.
That was in 1976. At the time, the Clerk of Court’s Office — now known as Court Administration — was a county office. She worked there for 14 years before Morrison County Attorney Conrad Freeberg hired her as an executive assistant in his office. Thirty one years later, she’s still going strong.
May 10, she was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc and the Board of Commissioners for her 45 years of service.
“She’s a testament to dedication and commitment to the county, and we’re so proud to have you on our team,” LeBlanc said.
Selinski said when she came to work at the county in 1976, she didn’t think it would be her “forever job.” Eventually, it grew on her.
In the meantime, she met her “amazing husband,” Mark, and had three “awesome sons,” Lee, Luke and Logan. They, along with her daughters-in-law, have since blessed Tara and Mark with eight grandchildren — six girls and two boys — spanning in age from being a senior in high school to a newborn.
She was putting down roots of her own, and what once seemed like a temporary situation working for Morrison County started to feel permanent.
“It just so happens you get married and start raising a family and everything works out the way it’s supposed to,” Selinski said.
Current Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf — the aforementioned preschooler in 1976 — is grateful she stuck around. He described Selinski as “a rock of stability” in the County Attorney’s Office.
“I admire her dedication to this office,” Middendorf said. “Other people come and go, but she is always here. Such dedication and reliability is incredibly uncommon nowadays.”
Selinski has seen four county attorneys go on to become judges during her time with Morrison County. But, that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what she has experienced over the years.
Her first job with the Clerk of Court’s Office was with the Traffic Bureau. She handled citations and complaints, and even dabbled in stenography — there were no computers at that time.
At that time, the Traffic Bureau was in the annex, where the Department of Motor Vehicles is located today. As the court system grew and evolved, they moved operations over to the old courthouse — which still had a working clock on the tower back then, she said.
Her work also continued to change. She helped with conciliation court, birth, death and marriage records. She also clerked in the courtroom, doing everything with a tape recorder because there were no court reporters at the time.
From there, she moved to the County Attorney’s Office. She said no two days are the same, as she works with felonies, juvenile delinquency, tax court, forfeitures, guardianships and commitments. She said the variety helps keep things interesting.
Along with family, she said that variety along with good coworkers and bosses have played a big role in her desire to stay in one spot as long as she has.
“I like it,” she said. “I guess that gives me every reason to stay. Where would I go, anyway? I like my whole caseload. I like what I do. That’s the big thing.”
A lifelong learner, Selinski said several years ago she went back to school to get her paralegal certificate. It’s something she said she did for herself.
Her adaptability and thirst for knowledge has come in handy. She started at a time when tape recorders, paper documents, typewriters and whiteout were the tools of the trade. Gradually, she has rolled with the times to a landscape that features computers, e-filing, the internet and cloud-based storage.
“We did everything — you either wrote it out or you typed it,” Selinski said. “Like I said, you had to use tape recorders, and there were no computers. Now we have those, and Zoom hearings.”
She still remembers when the County Attorney’s Office got its first computers, bulky desktop machines with black screens, green typeface and no internet. She said they were “amazed” to get those at the time.
Selinski — who is the longest-serving Morrison County employee by seven years — has never shied away from the technology. She said most of the changes, however big, have been gradual. Even the ones that seem daunting at first come easily in time.
“The progress has been good,” she said. “Everything keeps moving and progressing. At first you’re like, ‘OK. This is going to be different.’ Once you do it a few times it’s, ‘OK. This is good.’ It’s the initial, ‘What do you mean we have to e-file everything? What do you mean, we can’t get you a paper copy?’ Now, it’s so much better.”
When Selinski isn’t at work — which Middendorf said is not often, due to her dedication to her work — she enjoys going to her cabin up north and spending time with family and friends. She also likes to travel, and takes every opportunity she can to “see what’s out there.”
All of that will have to wait, though. When thinking about retiring, she said thinks, “What would I do?” Morrison County has become a second home to her, and she is honored to work there, along with being recognized for her years of service.
Middendorf is hopeful that she won’t change her mind on that anytime soon.
“While 45 years of service is certainly impressive, I am looking forward to celebrating 50 years,” he said. “We’ll see if it happens. I certainly hope so.”
“You have to be happy where you are, and I’m happy where I am,” Selinski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.