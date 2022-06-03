The Morrison County Board of Commissioners revisited two possible allocations for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding, Tuesday.
At its May 17 planning session, the Board held in-depth discussions on potential funding for both Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radio equipment and hiring eight behavior interventionists to work in local school buildings to address mental health needs of students, staff, faculty and families. County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the Board at that meeting that $1.958 million of the $6.5 million in federal funding had not already been allocated or earmarked for another project.
Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski told the Board he had reached out to some townships and cities about the potential to partner with the county in funding ARMER radios for their crews. The county opted into the state program in 2012, but some of the equipment in use is out of date. Law enforcement will also possibly need to upgrade to radios with encryption capabilities to keep some information off of public airwaves.
Bryniarski said there was interest among several agencies to do a 50/50 funding split with the county for new equipment. The cost to provide updated equipment for all emergency responders currently on the system would be about $1.4 million, not counting the roughly $675,000 pricetag for county agencies such as the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works.
However, Bryniarski said that $1.4 million was likely to come down. Some agencies have already updated their equipment using other funding sources, and others have plans in place to do so in the future. There is also a possibility that good equipment currently used by law enforcement could be redistributed to other agencies that don’t need encryption capabilities.
“I’m not afraid to support doing that, but some of these cities already have some radios,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “I think that number is what we need to come up with.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski, who worked in emergency communications for several years and is still involved at the state level, said one of the primary purposes in implementing ARMER in the first place was interoperability. That is, so all agencies across the state had the ability to communicate in the event of a major incident.
He said the idea of requiring encryption capabilities is still in discussion, and nothing has been set in stone at this point.
“One of the things that has been discussed, still is being discussed and will continue to be discussed is that encryption piece,” Jelinski said. “I guess there’s a lot of fear out there that once we encrypt the radios and don’t encrypt other radios, that we are losing that interoperability piece.”
LeBlanc said Bryniarski’s approach in getting the information he has so far to the Board, was to first reach out to different units within the county and ask if members had radios, if they intend to replace them and if they have a mechanism in place to do so. If not, the next question would be how many units would be needed and if there was potential for matching funds.
The next phase, LeBlanc said, will be to reach out to the impacted and supportive townships and municipalities to discuss matching funds.
“As mentioned, some already have plans, don’t need any help,” LeBlanc said. “Some realized they don’t need the total number of radios that was proposed to us, and then others say, ‘This is a great idea. We should be able to (provide) some help.’”
Board Chair Greg Blaine said, before the Board moves any further in considering this project, he wanted Bryniarski to provide commissioners with a spreadsheet outlining which agencies have plans, which ones already have upgraded equipment and which ones might be interested in a partnership.
Further, he said he wanted information on how much “higher end” encryption equipment would be needed.
“One of the things I’d like to see on that spreadsheet, too — I need to know the number of radios that are in existence now per agency and the number of radios, if we’re going to replace or purchase, that they provide that number,” Blaine added.
On that last point, he said he wanted to avoid a situation where agencies ask for extra equipment just because they see an opportunity in getting help from the county in doing so. As an example, he said if there is an agency currently using five radios, he doesn’t want them saying they want 10 just because there is money available.
Jelinski said the word he emphasized throughout the process was “replacement.” Namely, any new equipment is to replace the 800 MHz radios currently in use.
“We all understand what replacement is,” Jelinski said. “Adding to? I agree with you. That’s not what we’re talking about, I don’t think. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about replacing the radios. Replacing this and getting additional items is two different things. I’m on the conversation of replacing things.”
“When I talk about a breakdown on paper, or a spreadsheet, I want to see that,” Blaine said. “If the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has 40 radios and 12 of them have just been purchased and replaced, I want to be able to see that on paper.”
Wilson said he was interested in further discussing the mental health project presented by Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold, May 17. The total cost was $500,000 and includes two years of service to the five public school districts in Morrison County and Mid-State Co-op. The ARPA funds would pay for about $30,000 per individual staff member per year. The other half would be covered under a health plan.
One of the biggest concerns among Board members during earlier discussion was about what would happen after two years. They were concerned that, once the ARPA funding was no longer available, they would have to levy money to keep the program going.
Wilson acknowledged the unknowns surrounding the project, but thought mental health in schools was an area of critical need where the county had an opportunity to provide help. He added that, if the program is successful, other funding options might open up by the time those initial two years are up.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur agreed. He said he would like to see the project move forward.
“Yeah, this is a lot of money,” LeMieur said. “I’m not saying it’s not a lot of money. A lot of times we don’t do things because we don’t have the capabilities or the funding available to try something. I think this is a great opportunity for us to give it a try, collaborating with other entities. Worst case scenario, it doesn’t work. But there’s also a possibility that it might work, and a lot of this stuff might become billable to the state or the federal government because it works.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he sits on the Board at Northern Pines, which would also be a partner for the project, along with the school districts. In discussions with administrators, he said the biggest concern was finding people to staff those positions.
“I’ve heard there’s no one out there for these type of positions in schools,” he said.
Wilson said the issue of filling the positions would be a “big factor” right away. If there was nobody to do the job, the program wouldn’t move forward.
Jelinski said one of his big concerns was still the question of what would happen after two years. He said he was, overall, in favor of helping fund mental health services in schools. However, he said he didn’t want to put the Board in a position where, in two years, it has to decide if it wants to levy money from taxpayers — or even potentially cut funding for other programs.
LeMieur said if the Board does have to make a decision in two years, it ultimately means the program has been successful. Obviously it would not continue to fund it if that were not the case.
“I think, in two years, if we’re discussing how we can continue this program, that might be a good thing,” he said. “Hey, we’re helping kids. We’re helping them early. We’re sending them on the right path. There’s less people that need services down the road. Is it going to happen? We don’t know. We know mental health isn’t going away. Things seem to be getting worse every year.”
Blaine said he still had “a little bit of heartburn” about taking money from one government entity and “dumping it into another.” He said, for him, it was a matter of timing. The county could do something now, but could it hire the necessary positions? Also, what happens in two years?
“We have to look at, what are our opportunities and when is the best time to execute those opportunities?” he said.
The Board agreed that it would be wise to bring in representatives from Northern Pines, in addition to a couple of the school districts, for further discussion at a future planning session.
“I’m not in favor of shutting the door on this issue or having communication on this issue,” Blaine said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.