Little Falls city staff is still working out the necessary details for a developer to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex in 2022.
Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the City Council he was in contact with a representative from the Community Asset Development Group (CADG) “almost daily.” He previously informed the Council that, due to construction inflation, the developer was about $500,000 short on what its investors are needing to get the project started.
“They’re going to be in town this week doing some visits with some larger employers in the area exploring information to validate their ask to their financing partners to identify a higher rent structure so that they can support the increased costs with the increased interest rates that the project is facing,” Radermacher said.
The project would include about 49 one- and two-bedroom apartment units on an extension of 14th Street Northeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes. The land is currently owned by the city and is therefore not collecting any tax revenue.
At its May 2 meeting, the Council discussed the possibility of amending its tax increment financing (TIF) plan that was approved in May 2021. The original agreement was for a 15-year, $554,000, pay-as-you-go TIF. The city would recoup taxes paid on the property and return 90% of eligible costs to the developers until either the $554,000 mark was reached, or 15 years passed.
According to Radermacher, initial estimates had the total cost of the project at about $6.9 million. That has increased to about $8 million.
The previous discussion held by the Council was to amend the TIF amount to $835,000 over 25 years. It could also be changed to an up front TIF, meaning the city would provide the funding prior to the project and pay itself back through that funding.
So far, the amendments have only been discussed. Nothing has been formally approved, though Radermacher said that is still one option to help close the cost gap.
“They’re not looking for anything different on that, but they do want to kind of get their ducks in a row in terms of that financing package before we sign off on a letter of commitment in case something else were to change,” he said.
Radermacher said he and CADG have also discussed other funding opportunities, such as loans. Ultimately, he said his direction to the developers was to hone in on where exactly their financing is at this point. That will help guide the process moving forward.
Getting the complex built continues to be a high priority for city officials. The project would be for market-rate apartments, something in which a recent housing study showed the city is in short supply.
“I had another cold call last week (from someone) looking for an apartment and asking specifically about this project,” Radermacher said. “If it were ready, they would move. When they call me, people are desperate and they’re very interested in living in our community.”
He added that, in his opinion, if this complex is completed, it will make the process easier when trying to get future projects done. That could include less — or potentially not any — TIF or involvement from the city in terms of financing.
Radermacher said a similar project CADG recently completed in St. Peter was filled within in three months.
“I do believe that if it is built, it will fill, and it will support the rents it needs to pay for itself,” Radermacher said. “I think the next projects get easier.”
