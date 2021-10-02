The Sobieski Skis’ return to Class C was a triumphant one.
The Skis claimed their second Minnesota Baseball Association Class C championship since 2014, Sept. 6, in Waconia. The title came in their first trip back to the state tournament since 2018 — when they finished as Class C runners-up after an 8-5 loss to Plato in the title game. Sobieski moved up to Class B in 2019 and 2020, but returned to Class C for the 2021 season.
The championship game was an instant classic, and it was a fitting end to an incredible state tournament by Caleb Strack — a draftee from the Randall Cubs.
A junior at Winona State University, Strack channeled Jack Morris in the 1991 World Series, pitching 11 shutout innings and striking out 10 Watertown Red Devils to lead the Skis to a 3-0 victory in extra innings. It capped off a state tournament run in which he went 4-0, allowing just three runs — two earned — on 14 hits and fanning 43 over 35 innings of work.
“It was a tremendous battle between two great teams, and it’s what a state championship should be and what it should feel like,” Sobieski manager Brad Czech told MBA Writer Nick Gerhardt.
Watertown pitcher Adam Prehn, a draftee from the Plato Blue Jays, did all he could to try to spoil Sobieki’s party. He was nearly as dominant as his mound opponent through 10 innings of work.
After being held scoreless through 10, Sobieski got a pair of free passes to open the top of the 11th and pounced on the opportunity.
Prehn plunked Riley Hirsch to open the inning, before Beau Hanowski worked a walk to begin the threat. That chased Prehn from the mound, and Red Devils’ manager Jared Duske went to his bullpen and left-handed reliever Patrick Tschida.
The first batter he faced, Skis first basemen Scott Litchy, put down a clutch sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Shortstop Collin Eckman rapped a single to right that pushed pinch runner Alex Gwost across for the game’s first run.
“No doubt in my mind ...” Eckman told Gerhardt. “I said one way or another, I’m going to get this thing done. We’re going to get up 1-0, if not more.”
Hanowski extended the lead when he scampered home on a wild pitch. Ben Hanowski put the exclamation point on the rally when he cracked a double to left-center that plated Eckman.
That was all the run support Strack needed. He set Watertown down in the bottom of the 11th, and there was nothing left to do but celebrate.
Tyler Jendro, a key figure and ace pitcher in the Skis’ previous state tournament runs, was unable to pitch throughout the run because of a shoulder injury. Instead, he used his big game experience to help Strack turn in his championship performance.
“He was super jacked up,” Jendro told Gerhardt. “When that happens, you don’t get on top of the curveball, and he was opening up a little bit on his front side and I tried to tell him to get his momentum to home plate instead of falling off to the dugout. It seemed to help a little. He was absolutely phenomenal.”
That seemed to settle Strack down, as he was able to wiggle his way out of a handful of jams earlier in the contest. Watertown put runners in scoring position four times on the afternoon.
Perhaps the most dicey of those situations came in the home half of the ninth inning, when the Red Devils threatened to win it in walk-off fashion.
Matt Butler opened the ninth by legging out an infield single, and right fielder Jake Anderly followed with a one-out double. That put the winning run 90 feet from home plate with only one out on the board.
Strack remained calm. He got a groundout to short for the second out, and ended the inning with a massive punchout of Tschida.
It was a pivotal moment in his second complete game shutout in three days. He threw 157 pitches in the championship after he twirled a two-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory over Dumont, Sept. 4.
“When I started warming up, there was a little soreness,” Strack told Gerhardt. “I loosened up really, really nice.”
After the title game, Strack received Fred Roufs Tournament MVP honors. He finished the final game of the season with 11 innings pitched, no runs on seven hits, 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Offensively, Hirsch finished the day 2-for-3, with Beau Hanowski, Litchy, Eckman, Ben Hanowski and Josh Wenzel tallying a hit each. Eckman added a run scored and one batted in, while Ben Hanowski had a double and an RBI.
Prehn took the loss for Watertown. He allowed two earned runs on four hits over 10 innings, struck out three and walked two. Tschida gave up one run on two hits in one inning of relief.
The Red Devils were led at the plate by Ben Smith and Nick Trucke, both of whom cracked two hits. Anderly added a double.
The victory capped off a season during which the Skis went 28-4-1. They made it to the state championship game the hard way, coming from a Region 8C runner-up finish. That came after a 12-0-1 start to the season in which Sobieski didn’t suffer its first loss until June 12, against the Bemidji Blue Ox.
They were 22-4-1 heading into state tournament play, where they opened on Aug. 21 in Chaska.
That game featured an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel between Strack and Windom Pirates long-time ace Collin Lovell. Single runs in the home half of the fifth and eighth innings were enough, as Sobieski claimed a 2-0 victory.
Strack was, again, dominant. He allowed just one hit and struck out 17 over nine innings of work. Lovell went six innings in the loss, before giving way to Jackson Bulls’ draftee Ryan Rasche.
Ben Hanowski finished the state opener 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Dusty Parker was 2-for-3 with a run. The win pushed the Skis into the tournament’s second weekend.
There, they matched up with the Isanti Redbirds on Aug. 29, coming away with their most narrow victory of the tournament, 6-5.
In that one, the Skis held off an Isanti comeback attempt after a three-run top of the fourth put them up 6-0 early.
Strack got his second win of the tournament, with two earned runs allowed on four hits, five strikeouts and four walks over six innings. Chad Weiss, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, picked up the save with three innings in which he allowed one earned run on two hits and fanned two.
At the plate, the Skis belted nine singles. Left fielder Josh Wenzel was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Joey Hanowski went 2-for-3 with one batted in.
Sobieski opened the final weekend, Sept. 4 against the Dumont Saints.
Along with yet another shutout from Strack in which he struck out 11, it started a big weekend for second baseman Jake Kapphahn. The Little Falls resident went 7-for-11 at the plate Saturday and Sunday, including a home run, three doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Against Dumont, Kapphahn went 2-for-4 with a two-bagger, drove two in and scored once. Wenzel, Eckman and Litchy all cracked a double in the win. Sobieski was also perfect in the field.
After the win Saturday, all the Skis had to do was win two games Sunday, Sept. 5, to advance to the championship.
They took the first step by jumping on the Sartell Muskies early with three first inning runs en route to a 5-1 win.
Weiss went the distance after getting the start on the hill, allowing eight hits, striking out seven and walking no one for the win. Kapphahn went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Joey Hanowski added a double, two RBIs and a run to the effort.
The late game was perhaps the wildest of the six Sobieski played at state. It ended on a strong note, however, with the Skis advancing to the championship after a 9-6 win over the Alexandria Black Sox.
The Skis pounded 17 hits in the semifinal triumph.
Alexandria — the home team on the scoreboard — jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Sobieski answered right back with a pair of their own in the top of the second. The Skis added two more in the fourth and three in the seventh. That put them in control, 8-3, heading into stretch time.
Ethan Branum, a draftee from the Fort Ripley Rebels, got the nod on the mound for Sobieski. He went 8 2/3 innings, over which he allowed six runs — four earned — on 12 hits, struck out 10 and didn’t walk anyone. Weiss came on in relief to pick up the final out for the save.
Six Skis enjoyed a multi-hit game in the nightcap, as they roughed up draftees Dylan Haskamp (Sauk Centre Titans) and Joe Swaza (Kensington Norsemen).
Kapphahn led the way, going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Beau Hanowski was 2-for-4 with four batted in, with Ben Hanowski and Wenzel collecting two hits, a double and two runs scored each. Hirsch was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Litchy went 2-for-6.
That set the stage for the grand finale, and the Skis brought home their second title in eight years.
