The Swanville City Council got some good news, Tuesday, regarding a project that has been in the works for more than five years.
City Engineer Clif Allen of Moore Engineering informed the Council its application for $600,000 in funding for its multi-million dollar water project had been accepted by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Small Cities Development Program.
“We expected that,” Allen said. “The timing of it is really, really good, because when that comes out it means the rest of it shouldn’t be too far behind.”
Allen said he and Mayor Sandy Lange recently had a conversation with Brett Repulske from Rural Development. He was optimistic that the city would receive its obligation of the funding by the end of the month.
The letter of obligation will list the $600,000 in DEED funding, and may also include water infrastructure forgiveness (WIF) dollars. If the latter is included, Rural Development will forgive some of the loan portion of what the city is receiving from DEED.
“You will likely, or almost certainly, see a certain percentage funded by Rural Development as grant, a percentage funded by Rural Development as loan,” Allen said. “That will make up the package based on the current estimates.”
The current estimate on the project as a whole is $5.6 million. Of that, $4.1 million is eligible for Rural Development funding.
The city has also applied for funding in the state’s bonding bill, which did not receive a vote during the 2022 legislative session. Lange is hopeful that funding could still come through. She said Representative-elect Isaac Schultz was at the Council’s November meeting and expressed he would reintroduce funding for the project during the 2023 session, which begins in January.
She asked Allen if there were any signs of costs coming down any time soon.
“I filled up for $2.99 on gas coming in,” he said. “That’s the only one I’ve seen coming down. No disrespect, but I just hate the question on estimates lately. It’s been a painful year. From steel to controls, it’s just been bad.”
In terms of timing, Allen said once the funds have been officially obligated, the project goes to review. That takes anywhere from four to eight weeks. DEED will then get back to the city with comments and questions, of which he said there are always some.
Once those questions are answered, with Allen’s help, the city will receive a final letter of conditions. At that point, they will be authorized to put the project out to bid.
He felt a reasonable estimate in terms of when they could begin advertising for bids would be March 2023. On that time table, construction would likely begin next summer.
“Now, I also thought — they even said — we were just about ready to pull the trigger back in August, and we were just about ready to pull the trigger back in April,” Allen said. “This one, since we have grants in hand — I know they’re coming to the fiscal year and this next round of Rural Development dollars have been released, so this is pretty definite.”
Included in the water project is infrastructure work for the expansion of North Berkey Avenue. The road will extend from where it currently ends at Patriot Street to Industrial Boulevard. Water and sewer utilities will be installed on a loop consisting of the addition to Berkey, Industrial Boulevard and DeGraff Avenue North.
The reservoir, pump station, wells and water mains included in that portion of the project are eligible for Rural Development funding. However, the street, sewer, storm sewer and gravel are not. That portion of the project is estimated at $1.5 million, and would likely have to be funded by special assessments or a bond.
Allen said the next step for the city would be to speak with Jason Murray of David Drown and Associates about the best options for funding.
Currently, there is also street work on a few other city streets included in that portion of the project. Lange said they have talked about assessments on those portions, but it would be difficult in the area where lots have not yet been developed.
Allen said if they elect to go that route, it would be best to begin moving forward soon, as there would be public hearings required in the process.
“In my mind, I’m wondering just how much money we’re going to get and be able to afford,” Lange said. “What are we going to cut?
“If we end up cutting, Fourth Street, Sixth Street and Second Street are going to be cut,” she continued. “We need our main wells and our water reservoir before the streets need to be done.”
Allen said they still had time to decide on how to fund that portion of the project. However, he warned that it would become more difficult if they wait too long.
Lange said she has people asking her about the status of the project every week. Though they haven’t sold the lots along the new development, people have already put money down on them. The city wants to wait on a final price before actually selling them.
Council Member Norman Carlson said he recently read a news report about cities such as Two Harbors and Eveleth receiving large sums of funding — some millions of dollars — from the Public Facilities Authority’s (PFA) Clean Water Fund. He asked Allen why Swanville had not gone after those dollars.
Allen said they did. The initial application for funding, which was sent out about three years ago, was sent to PFA. Almost across the board, he said, any application from a town with fewer than 1,000 residents is referred to Rural Development. That was the case for Swanville.
“For what it’s worth, if this letter comes back and it has that thing called WIF funding, the water infrastructure forgiveness, those are PFA dollars,” Allen said. “They might take some of those dollars and cover some of this. We don’t know that yet.”
Allen also asked about a bike path along Springbrook Drive that was proposed to be included in the project. He said the DeGraff Avenue North portion of the Berkey project will likely cost “well over $10,000” in design and survey work, which has already been committed.
He said the bike path would be a challenge, and he wanted to know if the Council wanted to go through with it, at this point. There is no survey data for drainage for that portion of roadway. The city also does not currently have enough room in its road right of way to build a bike path. Both of those would come with an added expense.
“It means, either re-platting or a plat amendment to get room in there for that,” Allen said. “Given the fact you’re looking at $1.5 (million) on Berkey, do you want to include the bike path at this point, or just hold off? You’re already talking about having to potentially cut things.”
Lange asked City Maintenance Director Lonny Hutchins if the city could do something smaller on its own, without including it in the project. Hutchins said it would be difficult, in part because there are power lines to deal with in that area.
“Cut it for now,” Lange said.
Allen said, in one respect, Rural Development is in the same boat as Swanville. It is also waiting to see what is going to happen with the state’s bonding bill.
“This might be decided before that, so if this is all decided and we end up getting money through there, that just goes against what?” Lange said.
Allen said he had not ever had that happen. He said he was merely speculating, but he thought Rural Development would take the bonding dollars and apply them to the grant portion of the funding. If the city received enough, it could also be used to off-set the loan dollars.
Lange also asked Allen about drainage on Fourth Street, which is one of the streets included in the Berkey project. There have been erosion issues, as it is a long street with a steep ditch.
She asked if they would need to put in something like a cement trough down each side to redirect stormwater.
“The kneejerk, I always say, is curb and gutter,” Allen said. “But that comes at a cost. That won’t be RD eligible. That will be part of your loan cost out there, as well.”
Hutchins asked if people who have put money down on the lots in the new addition could start planning for contractors. Allen said that was up the city, but he would advise against it until a decision is made on how it will be funded.
“That would change the price a lot, also,” he said. “Not the price of a lot, but the price of development for each owner.”
“I’m ready to get moving on this,” Lange said.
