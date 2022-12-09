Swanville water tower

The Swanville City Council learned, Tuesday, that it will receive $600,000 in DEED funding to help pay for the city’s multi-million dollar water project.

 File photo

The Swanville City Council got some good news, Tuesday, regarding a project that has been in the works for more than five years.

City Engineer Clif Allen of Moore Engineering informed the Council its application for $600,000 in funding for its multi-million dollar water project had been accepted by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Small Cities Development Program.

