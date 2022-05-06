The top five honor students at Swanville High School for the Class of 2022 include:
Tyra Powell, the daughter of Russ and Steph Powell, will graduate with a 4.1099 grade point average (gpa). During high school she was involved in Student Council, volleyball and basketball.
Following graduation, Powell plans to attend North Dakota State University.
Abigail Bryce, the daughter of Robert and Joyce Bryce, will graduate with a gpa of 4.0403. During her high school career, she was involved in volleyball, from grades 7-11, basketball in grades 8, 10 and 11, softball from grades 5 - 11, she was on the Student Council as a junior and was in the school play as a sophomore.
Following graduation, she plans to work and save for the future.
Mackenzie Morris is the daughter of Kim and John Lindemann and Justin Morris and will graduate with a 4.,0111 gpa. Throughout high school, she was involved in basketball, volleyball, softball, Student Council and the spring and fall play.
Future plans for Morris include attending Bemidji State University to pursue a degree in elementary/early childhood education.
Isaac Johnson, son of Joshua and Bonnie Johnson, will graduate with a gpa of 3.9593. During his high school career, Johnson was involved in Student Council, the play, football, baseball (as a freshman) and basketball (junior high). As a junior, he was on the Prom Committee.
Following graduation, Johnson plans to work at Riverside Meats with his family.
Nicholas Mettler is the son of Randy and Marge Mettler, and will graduate with a 3.9565 gpa. He was involved in basketball, football, track and field, Student Council, school plays and band.
Graduation ceremonies at Swanville High School are set for Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m. on the high school football field, weather permitting. If weather is an issue, the ceremony will be held in the high school gym.
