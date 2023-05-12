The top five honor graduates for 2023 at Swanville High School, order of their grade point average, include:
Lauren Miller, daughter of Jeff and Renee Miller, will graduate with a 4.1087 grade point average (gpa). She graduated from Central Lakes College (CLC) May 12.
During high school, Miller was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, student council, band, play and trap.
She plans to attend Bemidji State University to become either an occupational therapist or a health and physical education teacher.
Lucas Miller, son of Jeff and Renee Miller, will also graduate with a 4.1087 gpa. During high school, he participated in football, basketball, baseball, Student Council, trap, plays and band.
He plans to attend Bemidji State University for either elementary education or elementary physical education.
Amelia Hudalla, the daughter of Jennifer and Chet Hudalla, will graduate from high school with 3.9348 gpa and also graduated from CLC, May 12.
During her high school career, Hudalla was involved in volleyball, softball, basketball, two play performances, one year of trap and Student Council.
Hudalla plans to attend St. Cloud Technical and Community College to pursue a career in sonography.
Nicholas Kedrowski is the son of David Kedrowski and Melinda Spieker, and earned a 3.882 gpa. He was involved in football and basketball.
While Kedrowski is not sure where he is headed after graduation, he is thinking about pursuing a nursing degree at Alexandria Technical and Community College.
Tyler Czech, the son of Robert and Pam Czech, will graduate with a 3.84 gpa. He was involved in baseball during high school.
Czech plans to attend Alexandria Technical and Community College,
Swanville High School will hold graduation ceremonies Friday, May 26.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.